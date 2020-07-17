Why Whitsunday water is about to get pricier

Water access charges increased under the new budget as the region builds more infrastructure. Pictured are capital works engineer Juan Burbano and Whitsunday Regional Council manager of major projects Paraic Butler with recycled water pumped to the Bowen Golf Course.

AN INCREASE in Whitsunday water and waste charges has been dubbed unavoidable, as the region’s chief water officer says it will help ensure residents have access to a reliable water service long into the future.

Water access charges have increased by $20 for an average residential property and will now cost residents about $590 a year under the council’s 2020-21 budget announced yesterday.

The rise in water access charges also came alongside a $25 rise for sewerage utility, $20 rise for domestic garbage and $10 rise for domestic recyclables.

This equates to a $1.37 increase per week for the average Whitsunday household.

However, Whitsunday Water chief operating officer Troy Pettiford said the increase in charges would benefit the community in the long run as $21 million from the 2020-21 budget was committed to water and sewerage projects.

“It’s to do with us getting full cost recovery,” he said.

“For the last few years, because of things like Cyclone Debbie, we’ve been trying to not burden the public as much with those rate rises.

CLEAN WASTE: Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen, Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack and Member for Burdekin Dale Last opened the new $25.4 million Bowen Sewage Treatment Plant on December 11, 2019.

“We’ve got to the stage now where we’re through the other side of that and we’ve had to build these big bits of infrastructure that we have to make sure we’ve got enough money to maintain and keep our service standards going to acceptable levels.

“As areas grow, demand grows and we have to make sure we can still keep up with that demand in the network by building big pipes and reservoirs, and it comes as at a cost.”

Among “big ticket items” attributed to the rising cost of water and waste are the Bowen sewage treatment plant, which was completed this year, the Cannonvale bulk water pipeline and the soon-to-be Cannonvale reservoir.

The Cannonvale pipeline project is set for completion early next year and will increase water security and access across the region.

This year’s budget also included $8.3 million for the Cannonvale reservoir with construction on the new 12.5 megalitre water reservoir slated to begin early 2021.

The reservoir will double the drinking water supply for Airlie Beach, provide greater water security in times of natural disaster and future proof the region for further business and residential development.

“If we’ve got the facilities to get water out there quicker, then developments can go ahead because they know they’re going to have that water supply delivered to their front door,” Mr Pettiford said.

“The old reservoir in Cannonvale was like a Russian doll reservoir. It had a little reservoir and then they built a bigger one right around the outside of it and it’s only got a certain capacity.

“The Cannonvale area is still growing. We want to make sure we can meet those demands not only now but also for the next several years.”

Mr Pettiford said the rise in charges this year would help contribute to the region’s security and growth into the future.

“Once we finalise these projects then it’s just going to be smaller projects for quite some time,” he said.

“The community and council will reap the benefits from these projects, not only by construction and jobs and the flow-on effects from that, but also our future is going to be protected and we’re going to have a resilient area because of these types of assets.”