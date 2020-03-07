Menu
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk won’t attend the ticker-tape for Queensland’s fire heroes, and event critics say should be above politics
Why won’t Premier attend fire heroes parade?

6th Mar 2020 6:02 AM
FIRST it was an International Women's Day breakfast and now Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk looks likely to be missing in action at the much-hyped ticker-tape parade honouring our fire heroes.

Talk of the Town understands Palaszczuk's MIA hasn't gone unnoticed by those wandering the corridors at City Hall. Sources told TOTT they were gobsmacked by the parade no-show.

They say she can attend a Labour Day march yet is not prepared to honour hero firies

"This is above politics," said a City Hall source.

Neither Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk nor Treasurer Jackie Trad attended this week’s Queensland Resources Council International Women’s Day breakfast.
Neither Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk nor Treasurer Jackie Trad attended this week’s Queensland Resources Council International Women’s Day breakfast.

The parade is expected to kick off at 10am, with hundreds to be involved, and will culminate at King George Square where three special recipients will be given the Keys to the City on behalf of their organisation.

TOTT has been told the State Government will still be represented by its Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford.

And we understand Palaszczuk will be at a pre-prepared media event to make an announcement.

It will be the second time in a week that the Premier has shunned an important engagement after she and her deputy Jackie Trad were a no-show at the Queensland Resources Council's international women's day breakfast.

TOTT isn't sure if it is a coincidence or not but Palaszczuk had been overlooked for the keynote speaker spot in favour of police boss Katarina Carroll.

The breakfast saw a gong also go to former Queensland Resources Investment Commissioner Caoilin Chestnutt, who had some unkind words about the Government's Adani approval process.

However, we've been assured Palaszczuk and Trad had other pressing priorities, such as preparing for a meeting held yesterday about the coronavirus response.

