Using supermarket prawns as bait can have costly and ecologically-devastating consequences.
Environment

Why you shouldn’t use supermarket prawns as bait

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@dailymercury.com.au
8th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
USING supermarket prawns for fishing bait may seem like an attractive cheaper alternative but the consequences could be costly and ecologically devastating.

Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries minister Mark Furner said choosing the right bait was vital to protecting our waterways from exotic diseases that could wreak havoc on local industries.

“Three years ago, white spot wiped out production on seven prawn farms on the Logan River in South East Queensland,” Mr Furner said.

“A possible pathway for diseases such as white spot … is the use of green imported supermarket prawns as bait.

“That’s why I’m asking fishers to help protect the seafood industry in Queensland and buy their bait only from the bait shop, service station or catch their own.”

