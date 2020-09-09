Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Nearly two million households will have another $50 taken off their electricity bills from this month, the State Government has announced.
Nearly two million households will have another $50 taken off their electricity bills from this month, the State Government has announced.
News

Why your power bill will be cut

by Blake Antrobus
9th Sep 2020 3:16 PM

Another $50 will be taken off the power bills of Queenslanders under a new household relief package, the State Government has announced.

Some regional Queenslanders have already received the benefit but another two million are expected get the $50 credit on their next electricity bill. It is a result of the dividend from publicly-owned power assets.

It comes after the State Government's COVID household relief package paid $200 off household utility bills earlier this year. Both initiatives will be used as sweeteners before the October 31 state election.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was important for households to pay their bills during "tough times".

The $50 payment will go to homeowners, tenants and those customers who receive an electricity bill from their landlord or body corporate.

People in communities with card-operated meters will also reap the rewards.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said another $50 credit would be distributed in 2021.

Queensland Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Queensland Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

"Queensland has the energy trifecta: lowest average prices on the eastern seaboard, reliable supply and a planned transition to a renewable future," he said.

"Unlike other states, the dividends from our publicly-owned companies flow not to multinational shareholders overseas, but to Queensland families across the state."

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

budgeting economy editors picks electricity

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The name used by man who grabbed woman’s breast in Bowen

        Premium Content The name used by man who grabbed woman’s breast in Bowen

        Crime Police are continuing to search for a man who tried to kiss the woman then touched her breast.

        • 9th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
        SPORTS NOTES: Latest golf, bowls and darts results

        Premium Content SPORTS NOTES: Latest golf, bowls and darts results

        Sport Proserpine bowlers victorious at Pratt Cup and monthly medal winners crowned in...

        Calls to change criteria to help ‘cash-strapped’ operators

        Premium Content Calls to change criteria to help ‘cash-strapped’ operators

        News $2M scheme that was meant to be a lifeline for struggling operators has instead...