Wi-Fi log-in leads to Melbourne Cup trip win

Courtney Elkins will head to the Melbourne Cup after winning a competition run through the Whitsunday Coast Airport.

Courtney Elkins will head to the Melbourne Cup after winning a competition run through the Whitsunday Coast Airport. Contributed

GOING online to pass the time at the airport is something we have all done, but for one Whitsundays woman it won her a trip to the race that stops the nation - the Melbourne Cup.

Cannon Valley's Courtney Elkins travelled out of Whitsunday Coast Airport at Proserpine twice while it was running a competition for a five-star Melbourne Cup experience.

The first time was to head to Brisbane to meet her best friend from Adelaide for her first girls' trip to Byron Bay.

Her second flight, was for more sombre reasons, to again head to Brisbane but for a funeral.

Mrs Elkins logged onto the airport's free Wi-Fi both times, giving her two chances of winning the prize.

She was stunned when she was told she had won.

"At first I didn't think it was real. I thought it was a cruel joke,” she said.

"I've never won anything in my life.

"I was so excited. I've never been to anything like this.”

Mrs Elkins plans to take Cannonvale friend Kirsty Dunn with her on the trip.

"For me it'll be more about getting dressed up and having a couple of glasses of champagne and relaxing with Kirsty,” she said.

"It's going to be fun.”

Whitsunday Coast Airport marketing manager Craig Turner said Mrs Elkins entered two of the 9000 entries in the competition which ran over 10 weeks from July 1 to October 8.

He said competitions such as this one were important to the airport as people had to enter their postcode to enter.

That gives the airport a better idea of where customers are coming from to use the facility.

After heavily promoting the airport's direct flights to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, Mr Turner said the data from the competition showed there had been an increase in Mackay residents flying in and out of Whitsunday Coast Airport.

"It's also recognising and rewarding people flying out of Whitsunday Coast Airport,” Mr Turner said.

The airport is now running a competition which will see the winner head to the Australian Open in Melbourne.

To enter, simply log on to the Wi-Fi at the airport for the chance to take out the package that includes tickets to the men's and women's finals at the Open.