Commbank customers are facing a widespread outage.
Widespread outage hits CommBank customers

6th Jul 2020 2:22 PM
THE Commonwealth Bank is suffering a widespread outage, with customers unable to access their mobile banking app or make payments.

Other customers are reporting being unable to pay via credit card or getting error messages.

The company has offered the following statement about the issues, which seem to have started around midday.

"We're aware that some customers may be having issues viewing cards and loans in Netbank and the CommBank app as well as completing payments at CBA POS terminals," the bank said on social media.

"We're sorry for disrupting the start of your week -we're looking into this as a priority and will keep you updated."

