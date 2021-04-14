A man mourning the death of his wife was dealt more heartache last week when he lost his wedding ring in a canal, but a miraculous discovery has been made.

A man mourning the death of his wife was dealt more heartache last week when he lost his wedding ring in a canal, but a miraculous discovery has been made.

A Noosa man mourning the death of his wife has had a moment of joy after being reunited with his wedding ring that went missing in a canal last week.

Ken, who was recently widowed when his wife Marlene died from ill health, was devastated after the ring went missing in the canal behind his Noosa Waters home.

After an extensive search operation, which involved four attempts and scuba efforts, Lost Jewellery Recovery Sunshine Coast found the ring.

"This has to be one of the most special and long fought finds we've had the pleasure of recovering," the company shared on Facebook with a picture of Ken.

Ken reunited with his late wife's engagement ring. Pic: Lost Jewellery Recovery Sunshine Coast

"After attempts were made on four separate occasions by myself and other detectorists, including a day of scuba efforts we were finally able to return Ken's engagement ring from the canal behind his home in Noosa Waters.

"The level of urgency to recover this one was exacerbated by the fact that Ken had recently lost his wife to ill health; as you could imagine Ken's state when after four separate day's attempts to recover, we finally put his wedding ring back into his hands."

The Facebook post has been shared around community groups, with locals praising the happy ending.

"Ken and Marlene have been customers at my workplace for years and all the staff and myself included were so heartbroken when he lost his ring," one woman wrote.

"This brought a tear to my eye."

Another local wrote: "Miracles do happen".

Originally published as Widower's 'miracle' as lost wedding ring found in canal