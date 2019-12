Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics took seven workers from Orica Yarwun to Gladstone Hospital this afternoon after a hydrochloric acid leak.

12.35pm: A man has fallen three metres from a ladder, possibly breaking both ankles at a North Rockhampton address.

The accident happened about 12.30pm in Tung Yeen Street, Park Avenue.

The man's wife is on scene and called triple-0 to alert Queensland Ambulance Service.