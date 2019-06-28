Wife killing ex-cop's decade of murder denials

HE spent the past 10 years denying he killed Lainie Coldwell and now this former police officer's latest attempt to dodge his murder conviction has failed.

A jury found Louis James Mahoney guilty of murder over the death of Ms Coldwell in August 2009.

The mother-of-one died from a severe depressed fracture to the back of her head, with Mahoney claiming his partner fell from a tree while hanging party lights.

In 2015, Mahoney was charged with Ms Coldwell's murder and in 2017 convicted of the charge after three experts told a Toowoomba Supreme Court jury she would have had multiple injuries if she fell from a height.

The trial also heard Mahony was having an affair when Ms Coldwell died and that there were multiple insurance policies on her life worth around $750,000.

He was sentenced to life in jail with parole after serving just 13 years.

The 45-year-old appealed the conviction and on Friday the Queensland Court of Appeal delivered its judgment saying his claims of a miscarriage of justice could not be validated.

Mahoney argued the judge misdirected the jury; that the expert witnesses who testified about his partner's injuries should not have been relied on; and that he was taken by "surprise" by some of their evidence as the "opinions were not specifically referred to in the expert pathologists' pre-trial reports".

"The appeal is without merit and should be dismissed," the CoA judgement said.

- NewsRegional

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.