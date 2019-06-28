Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lainie Coldwell was killed in Charleville.
Lainie Coldwell was killed in Charleville. Katrina Lehmann
News

Wife killing ex-cop's decade of murder denials

Sherele Moody
28th Jun 2019 10:21 AM | Updated: 10:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE spent the past 10 years denying he killed Lainie Coldwell and now this former police officer's latest attempt to dodge his murder conviction has failed.

A jury found Louis James Mahoney guilty of murder over the death of Ms Coldwell in August 2009.

The mother-of-one died from a severe depressed fracture to the back of her head, with Mahoney claiming his partner fell from a tree while hanging party lights.

In 2015, Mahoney was charged with Ms Coldwell's murder and in 2017 convicted of the charge after three experts told a Toowoomba Supreme Court jury she would have had multiple injuries if she fell from a height.

The trial also heard Mahony was having an affair when Ms Coldwell died and that there were multiple insurance policies on her life worth around $750,000.

He was sentenced to life in jail with parole after serving just 13 years.

The 45-year-old appealed the conviction and on Friday the Queensland Court of Appeal delivered its judgment saying his claims of a miscarriage of justice could not be validated.

Mahoney argued the judge misdirected the jury; that the expert witnesses who testified about his partner's injuries should not have been relied on; and that he was taken by "surprise" by some of their evidence as the "opinions were not specifically referred to in the expert pathologists' pre-trial reports".

"The appeal is without merit and should be dismissed," the CoA judgement said.

- NewsRegional

 

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

More Stories

court crime domestic violence lainie coldwell louis james mahoney murder
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Celebrate comedy by the sea

    Celebrate comedy by the sea

    News Night of side-splitting comedy to launch 2019 Great Barrier Reef Festival.

    • 28th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    FIESTA FIREWORKS: Have you thought about your pets?

    premium_icon FIESTA FIREWORKS: Have you thought about your pets?

    News It's not just cats and dogs who don't like fireworks.

    Brigade a Forse of habit

    premium_icon Brigade a Forse of habit

    News Firefighter racks up 32 years in brigade.

    Celebrating a century of life

    premium_icon Celebrating a century of life

    News Proserpine man celebrates 100th birthday.