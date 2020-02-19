Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Picture: kassinopious/Reddit
Offbeat

Wife shames cheating husband with message on mattress

19th Feb 2020 7:55 AM

A woman has kicked out her cheating husband by spray-painting a brutal message on their marital bed and dumping it outside.

A photo of the defaced mattress was shared on Reddit on Monday, with the caption, "Let's bring the kids in to (sic) this".

The Reddit user also called it an "A-Grade Karen maneuver".

The post has recieved more than 67,000 upvotes and attracted more than 2000 comments. And while some said it was "fair enough" to a point, many took issue with one part of the act.

"A-okay in my book until she involved the kids," one person wrote on the post. "A good parent keeps the conflict between them and protects their kids from it."

Another commenter said it was a "trashy" move.

"What parent in their right mind would involve their children in their own personal matters… yeah, what the guy did was wrong but I'd bet … he didn't tell his kids about his sexual adventure."

"This is the kind of s*** my parents did when I lived with them as a kid and it makes me physically sick to think about doing it to my kids," another said.

More Stories

Show More
cheating husband reddit relationships shamed viral
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whitsunday virus funding snub, lifeline still available

        premium_icon Whitsunday virus funding snub, lifeline still available

        News Mayor said he will push for further assistance for the ‘bloody resilient mob’ in the region.

        REVEALED: Proserpine Main Street taking shape

        premium_icon REVEALED: Proserpine Main Street taking shape

        News The $3.8 million Main Street upgrade is well and truly underway with some...

        Rescuers kept busy in challenging conditions

        premium_icon Rescuers kept busy in challenging conditions

        News Volunteer Marine Rescue was kept busy on Saturday with three back-to-back...

        Second contender for Division 4 seat revealed

        premium_icon Second contender for Division 4 seat revealed

        News With five generations of Collinsville history behind him, this candidate is going...