Jacob Stockdale appeared on TV's Wife Swap. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Christian music celeb charged with murders

by Staff writer
30th Sep 2018 12:01 PM

A MEMBER in a Christian family band, who also appeared on TV's Wife Swap, has been charged over the June 2017 deaths of his mum and brother.

Jacob Stockdale, 26, has turned himself in over the deaths of his mother Kathryn, 54, and younger brother James, 21 on the family's farm home in Ohio.

Jacob Stockdale appeared on TV's Wife Swap. Picture: Supplied
Police had held off charging Stockdale until he had recovered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, which they say he did after killing his mum and brother.

They were all part of the Stockdale Family Band, a bluegrass group that includes dad, Tim, and older brothers Calvin and Charles.

Jacob Stockdale, second left, shot dead his brother James, centre, and mum, Kathryn. Picture: Supplied
Tim Stockdale, the family patriarch, wasn't home at the time of the shooting, and two other sons live in a different town.

The family also appeared on Wife Swap in the US in 2008.

In the episode, Kathryn Stockdale lists all the strict rules she has for the family including controlling all they listen to, home schooling them and banning the boys from going on dates. The family also raises and kills all the meat that they eat.

"It's important we have control over their character and education," she said.

In the episode, Jacob says "I have never been on a date, there's better ways to find out about girls then dating."

Kathryn Stockdale was allegedly shot dead by son Jacob, 25. Picture: Supplied
Tim Stockdale released a statement after the killings.

"Kathy has been my beloved wife of 32 years and a wonderful mother to our four sons … She had a strong love of learning and was passionate about her Christian faith, natural health, and organic farming."

Jacob Stockdale, second left, is accused of shooting dead his mother Kathryn and younger brother, James, right. Picture: Supplied
Calvin Stockdale, the eldest brother of the family, also issued a statement regarding his late brother, James: "James, our youngest brother, has always been a catalyst of family fun. Aside from being a gifted musician, James enjoyed dancing and had an innate love of people. James was working on a business degree and hoped to go into the business side of entertainment. He leaves behind many friends and a family that love him dearly."

Calvin Stockdale, pictured with brother Charles, issued a statement about his brothers. Picture: Supplied
