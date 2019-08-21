Wife’s heartbreaking letter to ‘superman’

The wife of a young police officer who was killed just 28 days after their wedding has paid an emotional tribute to her "brave" and "selfless" husband.

"My heart is broken without you my sweetheart," Lissie Harper wrote of Britain's Thames Valley police constable Andrew Harper, 28, in a letter released by police on Tuesday.

"I want to be angry that your job took you away from us but I know you loved it and always wanted to keep everyone safe, especially me," she wrote.

"Even now I can still hear you nagging me to brush my teeth, get dressed and eat something. We are all feeling so very lost without you but we are trying to be as brave as you were."

Mr Harper was found dead on Thursday last week after making a routine response to a burglary in Berkshire, in southeast England. He was due to go on honeymoon with his new wife next week.

Andrew Harper and Lissie Harper on their wedding day. Picture: Thames Valley Police

Thames Valley Police said he had been "dragged along by a vehicle", while a post-mortem confirmed he died of multiple injuries.

"The cause of death is consistent with our current belief that Andrew was caught between a vehicle and the road, and then dragged for a distance," Detective Superintendent Ailsa Kent said.

"However, the circumstances as to how Andrew came to be out of his vehicle and then caught under the suspect vehicle and dragged, is unknown."

Twenty-year-old Jed Foster from Reading, England, has been charged with murder over the death, as well as the theft of a quad bike. He appeared in court on Tuesday and denied any involvement.

His mother, Jolene Hannington, took to social media saying her son was innocent and "would never be capable of such a horrible horrific act."

Nine others arrested over the incident, aged between 13 and 30, have been released on bail until September.

Lissie Harper penned a heartbreaking tribute to her husband, saying she would miss his jokes and hugs. Picture: Thames Valley Police

'TO EVERYONE YOU ARE A HERO'

Mr Harper said her husband had "so many plans for the future" and she would miss his "silly jokes", "big hugs" and "Sunday roasts".

"My darling boy I do not know how I will be able to survive without you … The lights have dimmed on all of our lives now that you are no longer here."

She also thanked family, friends and the public for their messages of support and kind words.

"To everyone you are a hero," she said.

"My heart is broken without you my sweetheart but my god I feel so lucky that it was me you chose to share your amazing life with. You have imprinted so much love and laughter onto all of our lives and we are honoured for that."

"Although we were married for only 28 days before you were cruelly taken away from me, my husband you were perfect. I will never ever stop loving you and I feel so grateful for the happiest thirteen years of my life."

"Our superman, our bodyguard, our light in the dark. My god we will miss you. Forever you will be remembered as the best of us."

"I will carry your love with me always."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "deeply shocked and appalled" by Mr Harper's death which he called a "mindless and brutal crime".

"It is the most powerful reminder that police officers up and down the country put themselves at risk every single day to keep us safe," he said.

Floral tributes are left for Andrew Harper who died just four weeks after his wedding. Picture: Yui Mok/PA via AP.

Police officers pay their respects at the scene where 28-year old police officer Andrew Harper died after being dragged by a vehicle in Sulhamstead, England. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP.