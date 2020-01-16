Wife’s tribute to late husband with moving discovery

Bear lived in Airlie Beach in the 80s and 90s and sailed tourists around the area.

A WOMAN was able to complete the search her husband tragically couldn’t, after she was reunited with his much-loved boat that the pair had previously attempted to find in Airlie Beach together.

Jo Bear’s discovered Wild Honey, the vessel close to her late husband Bear’s heart, in Flametree after she made a desperate plea on Facebook for information about the boat.

Bear, the nickname he was well-known by in the community, had spent many years searching for the boat, which he bought when he lived in Airlie Beach during the ‘80s and ‘90s.

However, his search was sadly cut short when he passed away following complications with chemotherapy that affected his heart.

Mrs Bear vowed to continue the search to honour her husband’s memory.

“The boat was the love of my husband’s life,” she said.

“Eighteen months ago, we came to Airlie Beach looking for Wild Honey as Bear had always wondered what had happened to her.

“We looked for two weeks, and we couldn’t find anything, and honestly I think if he had found her he would have moved heaven and hell to buy her.

“The day before he died, he was starting to feel very, very sick and he made me promise that I‘d come back to Airlie.

“He wanted his ashes scattered out in the water here.

“So, when I came back I thought I would have a look and see if I could find her.”

Bear pictured aboard his boat Wild Honey. Image: Supplied.

Mrs Bear appealed to the Airlie Beach community on social media and was overwhelmed by the messages of support and assistance she received.

After she received several leads from members of the community, Ms Bear located Wild Honey in Flametree.

Mrs Bear is yet to see the boat but said she had been in contact with the new owners and was touched by their assistance in locating Wild Honey.

“They’re going to do some restoration and turn her into an art piece for their bar,” she said.

“She was in the bottom of a creek but they’ve dried her out and all the brass work and the hull is still perfect.

“They were very kind – they’re going to give me some of the leftover timber so I can have a display table made.”

Along with help finding the boat, Mrs Bear said that she had been inundated with messages from the community sharing stories of Bear and Wild Honey.

“A lot of people have come forward with more photos and more history,” she said.

“I even had people contacting me saying ‘we’re sorry to hear about your loss’.

“He did an awful lot for the community and he loved Airlie, this is where he wanted to come back to.”

Bear was well known in the community and helped organise the Southern Cross Poker Run. Image: Supplied.

Mrs Bear described her husband as a “free spirit” who was well known in the Airlie Beach community alongside his “shadow”- a blue heeler aptly named Blue.

Bear often gave to charity and helped organise the Southern Cross Poker Run to raise money for Queenslanders who suffered from spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

Mrs Bear hoped she could establish a memorial charity in her late husband’s name, but in the meantime was happy to be reunited with such an important part of Bear’s life.

“He left me a fantastic legacy,” she said.

“It’s nice to be able to put that chapter into his story.”