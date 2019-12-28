Wild Oats XI’s secret to success

Wild Oats XI placed third in the 75th Sydney to Hobart. Image: Craig Greenhill/Salty Dingo

WILD Oats XI crossed the finish line just 39 seconds ahead of Scallywag to take out third place in the 75th Sydney to Hobart race this morning.

The yacht finished with a race time of one day, 20 hours, 12 minutes and 52 seconds.

Comanche took out first place in a time of one day, 18 hours, 30 minutes and 24 seconds followed by InfoTrack who crossed 49 minutes later.

Media manager of Wild Oats XI Rob Mundle said the crew were happy with the result, especially after difficulties throughout the overnight stages of the race.

“They came in a very respectable third considering they ran out of wind twice in Bass Strait in the middle of the night,” he said.

“They knew, as did all the other competitors, that there was a chance that the Bass Strait would be a bit of a minefield and at night you can’t pick it.

“At one stage they were 50 nautical miles behind the leader so to come to third from where they were when the wind died on them means they’re more than happy.”

Wild Oats XI had a rocky lead up to the Sydney to Hobart when its 45-metre carbon fibre mast fractured during a race on November 8.

However, Mr Mundle said that this did not affect the boat during the race and it was “back to sailing as fast as ever”.

Wild Oats beat Scallywag by just 39 seconds to take out third place line honours at the Sydney to Hobart race. Image: Craig Greenhill/Salty Dingo

Mr Mundle said Wild Oats XI received a strong reception from crowds and spectator yachts during its race toward to finish line.

“They describe it as the Hobart sentimental favourite,” he said.

“They love the boat because it’s been so successful over so many years.”

The podium placing added to the already impressive accolades of the boat recognised as the most successful yacht in the history of the Sydney to Hobart with nine line honours, two wins on corrected times and two record race times.

Meanwhile, Comanche’s win is the third line honours for the boat aptly nicknamed ‘the aircraft carrier’ due to its girth after it controversially took out both line honours and the race record in 2017 following Wild Oats XI’s penalisation for a port and starboard incident.

Mr Mundle said the success of the boat in its 14 years of competing in the Sydney to Hobart was due to the dedication of all those involved in racing.

“We have great owners, a fabulous design that can be upgraded and kept modern up with best boats of our time and an extremely capable crew,” he said.

Next on the racing calendar for Wild Oats XI is the Sydney to Gold Coast race and the Brisbane to Hamilton race before the Hamilton Island race week.