‘Wild thunderstorms’ to hit two states

Drenching weather is set to continue in the southeast with "wild thunderstorms" forecast in parts of New South Wales and Victoria today with the potential for "giant hail" in some areas.

"They're going to ramp up across Victoria as a whole with plenty of areas of rain as well," Sky News Weather meteorologist Rob Sharpe says.

VICTORIA

Wild weather lashed Melbourne yesterday including hail that sounded "like a pinball machine" and heaving rainfall that caused a ceiling at a Woolworths store in Templestowe to collapse.

Severe Weather Warning remains current for much of central and eastern Victoria. Rain increasing in #Melbourne throughout the morning; heaviest during the afternoon and evening. https://t.co/HLs2UYFQyQ #melbweather pic.twitter.com/46KqbpKK9a — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) January 19, 2020

Strong winds are forecast on Monday in the areas of Port Phillip, Western Port, West Coast and Central Coast.

A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for much of Victoria.

Widespread falls of 10-30mm are forecast with isolated falls of 60-80mm.

Locations which may be affected include Bendigo, Shepparton, Seymour, Maryborough, Ballarat, Geelong, Melbourne, Wodonga, Wangaratta, Traralgon and Bairnsdale.

"Across parts of the Central district and West and South Gippsland, widespread falls of 20-50mm are forecast with peak falls to 100mm possible," the Bureau of Meteorology states.

"Much of the rainfall may fall in periods of four to six hours, particularly during the afternoon and evening."

Sheep graziers in the South West, Central and West and South Gippsland districts have been cautioned "there is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep" exposed to these weather conditions.

Fire-affected catchments in Victoria's northeast and East Gippsland are also on flood watch, according to advice issued by the BOM on Sunday afternoon.

The State Emergency Service today said it received 1453 calls for assistance from Sunday morning, more than 1000 of them for building damage.

Another 139 callouts were for flooding, while 118 were for trees that had fallen down on roads.

NEW SOUTH WALES

Mr Sharpe said "wild thunderstorms" will spread through central parts of NSW on Monday.

"Particularly heading through central areas of the state, all the way out to the east, potentially in Sydney and the Hunter where supercells are a chance in that region with a dangerous scenario for large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall," he said.

"We may even see some giant hail in some pockets."

There is a strong wind warning in NSW today for the Byron Coast, Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast and Illawarra Coast.

Favourable conditions today across the state for more severe #thunderstorms , most likely from the afternoon. Thunderstorms will be fast moving and have the potential may bring damaging winds, large hail and burst of heavy rainfall as they quickly move across the landscape. pic.twitter.com/zTvk7gAg8D — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) January 19, 2020



The BOM has issued a warning for severe thunderstorm "outbreak" across southern NSW.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours," the advice at 8.31am on Monday stated.

Locations which may be affected include Wagga Wagga, Albury, West Wyalong, Tumbarumba, Griffith and Narrandera.

The low pressure system, "drawing humid air across eastern parts of the state causing widespread thunderstorm activity", is expected to move to the Tasman Sea on Monday night.

#Severe Thunderstorm Warning for LARGE HAILSTONES, HEAVY RAINFALL & DAMAGING WINDS for parts of the South West Slopes, Southern Tablelands, Central West Slopes and Plains, Riverina, Lower Western & Snowy Mountains Forecast Districts. Latest warning https://t.co/tYiUXby2yr #NSWSES pic.twitter.com/G7iL9j8ho6 — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) January 19, 2020

Mr Sharpe said the significant thunderstorm threat will eventually move out to sea tomorrow.

But the hot weather "that's been bubbling away" in central and northern parts of Australia is due in the country's fire-ravaged southeast on Wednesday.

In Sydney today, there's a high chance of showers in the afternoon and evening along with the chance of a "possibly severe" thunderstorm. The city is forecast to reach a top of 28C and relative humidity will peak at 92 per cent on Monday night.

A storm, also possibly severe, is likely in Canberra with showers and a maximum temperature of 27C on Monday.

Melbourne has a 100 per cent chance of rain including locally heavy falls and the chance of a thunderstorm with a cool top of 21C.

Storms may continue today in Queensland with a chance of a thunderstorm from late on Monday morning in Brisbane and a high chance of showers along with a top of 33C.

It will be typically sweltering for this time of the year in Darwin, reaching 32C with a slight chance of a shower and the chance of a thunderstorm.

Adelaide will have cloudy skies and a top of 23C, there will be possible light rain in Hobart and a maximum of just 18C, while Perth is the place to be with sunny weather, reaching 31C.

See a summary of the national warnings from the BOM here.