Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OMINOUS: A weather system forming over the region at 3.30pm
OMINOUS: A weather system forming over the region at 3.30pm
News

Wild weather bears down on CQ

Melanie Whiting
11th Oct 2019 3:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DAMAGING winds and large hailstones have been forecast for parts of the Whitsundays and Central Coast this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 3pm.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours, according to BOM.

Locations which may be affected include Emerald, Biloela, Blackwater and Mount Morgan.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5.55pm.

breaking hail thunderstorms weather
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Long-time league lover urges women to back Brahmans squad

    premium_icon Long-time league lover urges women to back Brahmans squad

    Sport Women's footy is 'booming' and this devoted player wants more players to be part of it.

    WORK AT LAST: $9.6M council admin project begins

    premium_icon WORK AT LAST: $9.6M council admin project begins

    Council News Construction has well and truly commenced.

    FEE DITCHED: One less cost for ratepayers

    premium_icon FEE DITCHED: One less cost for ratepayers

    Council News Ever been slugged for an extra copy of your rates notice?

    Where to find state's best garage sale bargains

    Where to find state's best garage sale bargains

    Smarter Shopping 80,000 Queenslanders ready to buy up on the Garage Sale Trail.

    • 11th Oct 2019 3:11 PM