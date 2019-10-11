Wild weather bears down on CQ

OMINOUS: A weather system forming over the region at 3.30pm

OMINOUS: A weather system forming over the region at 3.30pm

DAMAGING winds and large hailstones have been forecast for parts of the Whitsundays and Central Coast this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 3pm.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours, according to BOM.

Locations which may be affected include Emerald, Biloela, Blackwater and Mount Morgan.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5.55pm.