Weather

Wild weather delivers brief reprieve

Zizi Averill
6th Dec 2019 10:43 AM
A FIERCE storm tore through Blue Mountain and parts of the Pioneer Valley yesterday, bringing much-needed rain.

Blue Mountain resident Norm Osmond said the wild storm was a welcome sight for the dry cattle region.

In just 10 minutes 17mm of rain fell on his cattle property. The storm pelted the area with hail and he estimated wind gusts reached 18-19km/h.

“We had hail as big as your finger,” Mr Osmond said.

After months of “bloody dry” conditions, Mr Osmond said the rain was “beautiful” but it was not enough.

“Within 10 minutes all the water had dried away,” he said. “It was running down the road here”

While the plants would have appreciated the short downpour, Mr Osmond said farmers needed more.

“We’d need about five to six weeks of continuous rain – light rain, not mad rain, which is what we’re going to get.”

“It will rain all right, and when it comes it will be too much”.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Jess Gardner said the storm dumped rain over a small area in a short time.

“It didn’t quite make it to the coast,” she said.

The highest rain totals were recorded at the Upper Don rain gauge, north-west of Proserpine, where 37mm fell between 3pm and 6pm.

Mt William, near Dalrymple Heights, recorded 25mm of rain, and Prosperpine received 4.8mm.

Falls of up to 20mm were reported by Pioneer Valley residents.

“It was a very small area but there were a small number of decent totals,” she said.

The rain came after a long dry spell for the region, Ms Gardner said.

November average rainfall at Mackay Airport is 78.7mm, she said. This year there was no rain.

Ms Gardner said there was a chance of more rain and storms today, with the slight possibility of a severe storm in the Moranbah, Clermont and Emerald area.

She said the region could experience wind gusts of 90km/h “if one of those storms gets together”.

“But things will dry out after today,” she said.

“Your best chance of seeing rainfall is late next week”.

An Ergon Energy spokesman said a lightning strike, which caused a tree to fall onto powerlines, knocked out power for 236 customers in the Eton, Blue Mountain, Hazledean and Nebo region from 2pm till 2am this morning.

Subsequently, more than 300 customers in the Marian, Kuttabul, Hampden, Geeberga and Yakapari areas lost power due to damage to the network from 4.19pm to 10.58pm.

