Wild weather lashes major capitals

SEVERE weather warnings are in place from Victoria to New South Wales as an intense Tasman low and associated cold front brings frigid conditions across Australia.

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning of damaging winds with gusts of up to 90km/h are impacting the South Coast of NSW.

Locally destructive wind gusts are possible about the NSW coast during the morning near thunderstorms and heavy shower activity.

These winds are forecast to extend north this morning, moving through the Sydney region around sunrise, and further north by the early afternoon.

The bureau said a 130km/h wind gust had been recorded at Ulladulla this morning with winds set to increase in the coming hours for eastern parts of Sydney.

Areas most affected by the damaging winds will be the coastal fringes and the higher parts of the ranges.

Winds are then expected to gradually ease from the south during this afternoon.

Overnight the mercury plunged in Sydney, with the apparent temperature dropping to -0.2C about 4.30am. In the Blue Mountains it dropped to -8C.

The weather system brought chaos to Victoria yesterday, causing havoc on the roads.

The SES had 139 calls for assistance between 7am and 7pm, including 31 incidents of flooding, 56 trees down and 41 cases of building damage.

A severe weather warning is in place for the Gippsland district. Sheep graziers have also been warned to take precautions.

Brisbane hasn't been immune from the cold weather, with the apparent temperature dropping to just 2.4C at Brisbane Airport this morning.

'COOL POOL'

Wild weather is expected for the NSW coast today after Melbourne was hammered with rain yesterday.

"A mass of cold air is moving towards the north east of the country. We call this a 'cold pool' and that will lead to the formation of a deep low in the western Tasman Sea," Mr Saunders said.

And Aussies in every part of the country are in for a chilly, rain-soaked week with frost even expected in the southern parts of the Northern Territory later this week.

Sky News chief meteorologist Tom Saunders said temperatures across the country had been below average, even for June.

"It's been a cold start to winter for much of central and eastern Australia," Mr Saunders said.

"We're expecting heavy rain in Western Australia later this week to end the state's dry stop."

The weather pattern that brought heavy rain in southern Victoria and caused a dumping of heavy snow across the Victorian Alps is now moving up to New South Wales.

The upper air temperature will cause a “cold pool” across Australia this week. Picture: Sky News

"That low will cause some extreme conditions. Damaging wind gusts are likely up the NSW coast and a band of heavy rain also moving up the coast could cause flash flooding. Because of offshore gales we'll see huge seas and swells potentially averaging about six metres off the coast."

By Tuesday night, the worst of the weather will have already moved off the NSW coast but huge swells are still expected up the east coast of Australia.

"Huge swells are forecast, enough to even cause some coastal erosion on Tuesday and Wednesday on parts of the NSW coast," Mr Saunders said.

Aussies in Victoria, South Australia, Queensland and NSW can also expect very cold southerly winds.

On Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will even drop below 10 degrees in some parts of southern Queensland.

The temperatures will drop tomorrow. Picture: Sky News

After heavy rain and storms, the mercury at night is going to plummet.

"Cold nights will follow once the winds ease and the skies clear and we'll have widespread frost," Mr Saunders said.

"For example, on Wednesday morning temperatures in parts of Victoria and NSW will drop below five degrees.

"The frost will be widespread. It will be severe in the alpine region in Victoria by Wednesday morning and there will be patchy frost right through Victoria.

"By Thursday morning, there will be severe frost through southern and central NSW and in northern Victoria. Frost will be widespread throughout South Australia by Thursday morning and even stretching into the south of the Northern Territory."

Frost is forecast in the Northern Territory on Thursday. Picture: Sky News

Across to the other side of the country, Western Australia is finally going to get some much-needed rain.

Perth just experienced its driest May in 55 years, so thankfully, things are about to change.

Sky News forecasts the "entire west coast" will get significant rain and "cold, wet and windy conditions" on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

"By Thursday afternoon, a band of heavy rain will move into WA," Mr Saunders said.

"We could see some flash flooding by Friday morning on parts of the west coast - up to 50mm - and that system will move inland and weaken.

"From this system we could even see some damaging wind gusts and the second front will come through on Saturday and that will bring further showers.

"From the two systems combined, WA will experience easily its heaviest rain in the past few months."

It's also going to be very wet in Queensland this weekend with the rain system starting in the north of the state before moving south to the border.

"So good news, we do have rain for many parts of this country coming up in the next week," Mr Saunders said.

Heavy rain is forecast for Tuesday. Picture: Sky News

The Bureau of Meteorology earlier issued a severe weather warning stretching 1000km - with wild wind and rain expected to lash large parts of Australia.

Damaging winds of more than 90km/h are expected in some areas affected by the wild weather - which stretches from north of Kempsey in NSW's Mid North Coast to Eden in the South Coast.

Sky News Weather meteorologist Rob Sharpe previously warned NSW commuters to allow enough time to get to work tomorrow morning due to "tricky" conditions on the roads.

"People will very much notice that change coming through," he said.

"It's really going to bring some powerful winds. We're worried about wild winds, particularly for that Tuesday morning commute for Sydney and Wollongong."

The good news is more snow is expected to accompany the wild weather at slopes including Mount Baw Baw, Falls Creek, Mount Buller and Mount Hotham.

The heavy falls last week led some resorts to open their season a week early but also brought problems.

At Mount Baw Baw, heavy snow knocked down trees and forced the closure of a main road up to the mountain.

Mount Baw Baw was dumped with snow last week.

ACROSS THE COUNTRY TODAY:

Sydney (Min 8 Max 17):

Severe Weather Warning for DAMAGING WINDS and DAMAGING SURF for people in Metropolitan, Illawarra, South Coast, Snowy Mountains and parts of Mid North Coast, Hunter, Central Tablelands, Southern Tablelands and South West Slopes Forecast Districts.

Cloudy. Very high (95%) chance of rain, mostly in the morning. The chance of a thunderstorm in the morning with the risk of heavy falls.

Winds westerly 15 to 25km/h turning south to south-westerly 45 to 65km/h during the morning, reaching 60 to 80km/h about the coast, then becoming south-westerly 30 to 50km/h in the late evening.

Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.

Melbourne (Min 8 Max 13):

Partly cloudy. Medium (40%) chance of showers.

Winds southerly 20 to 30km/h decreasing to 15 to 20km/h in the evening then becoming south to south-westerly and light in the late evening.

Brisbane (Min 9 Max 18):

Brisk. Winds west to south-westerly 25 to 40km/h.

Perth (Min 7 Max 23):

Sunny. Winds north-easterly 20 to 30km/h becoming light in the late afternoon then becoming north-easterly 15 to 20km/h in the late evening.

Adelaide (Min 9 Max 14):

Cloudy. Slight (30%) chance of a shower in the morning and afternoon. Light winds.

Hobart (Min 5 Max 12):

Cloudy. Slight (20%) chance of a shower in the south in the morning and afternoon.

Light winds becoming south-westerly 15 to 25km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late afternoon.

Canberra (Min 3 Max 11):

Partly cloudy. High (70%) chance of rain in the early morning, then clearing. Winds southerly 30 to 45km/h becoming light in the late evening.

Darwin City and Outer Darwin (Min 20 Max 28):

Partly cloudy. Winds south-easterly 25 to 35km/h.