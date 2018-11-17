Menu
Perfect one day, hail the next. Picture David Clark
Weather

Hail and storms set to lash Coast

by Brianna Morris-Grant
17th Nov 2018 3:31 AM

WILD weather is set to rock the Coast ahead of the first weekend of Schoolies with heavy winds and even hail expected.

Rain is expected to start later this afternoon and continue on until Sunday morning, bringing with it possible extreme weather conditions.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Gabriel Branescu said the forecast was fairly standard for this time of year.

"We're looking at a fairly busy day with a lot of activity starting in the late morning, early afternoon," he said.

"The main concern would be damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall, we actually have a very high chance of those things happening."

His concerns were echoed by WeatherZone meteorologist Jacob Cronje, however he said the weather should remain calm for most of the week.

"Monday and Tuesday should be mostly just partly cloudy, anything that does occur will just be a few drops in the afternoon," he said.

"Any rain that does fall will be just a drop, nothing ground-drenching."

gold coast schoolies weather

