Wild weather warning: Giant waves and 200mm deluge

Southeast Queensland is set to be smashed within the next 24 hours with a torrential downpour and eight-metre waves.

Potential for eight-metre waves and 200mm of rain is possible this weekend from the Sunshine Coast to the Gold Coast with showers to start from tomorrow.

The likelihood of a wild weather event continues to grow with the Bureau of Meteorology saying severe weather is likely across the weekend.

BOM Meteorologist Pieter Claassen says the worst of the conditions could bring isolated totals of up to 200mm of rain.

"It could be quite a big event for the southeast," Mr Claassen said.

Heavy rain is forecast for southeast Queensland this weekend. Picture: Supplied

"We could be seeing triple digit falls in the Sunshine Coast to Gold Coast region, including

Brisbane, starting from Sunday afternoon and we are expecting the worst to last right through to Monday morning or Monday afternoon."

Showers are forecast to start from tomorrow afternoon across the southeast and increase throughout the weekend.

"We may also get significant storm tides with the event as well … max wave heights in excess of eight metres are possible, but yes very large, greater than four metres are possible from Sunday to Monday."

A low is developing in the Coral Sea and is expected to track southeast.

There is potential for the wet to reach up to the Fraser Coast as well.

"We think severe weather warnings are likely to be issued for the southeast of Queensland over the weekend," Mr Claassen said.

There will be unstable weather across the state but the southeast will be the epicentre of the wet conditions.

