Michel Bourez in a picture perfect tube on Teahupo'o. The photographer would have taken a heavy wipe-out. Picture: Leroy Bellet eXtra Wildest sports photos of the decade 1st Jan 2020 10:50 AM THE sporting arena always provides some of the best imagery in the world of photography - and last decade was no exception. Both here in Australia and across the globe, the world's best snappers captured some brilliant shots. Sam Burgess was a picture of courage after the 2014 NRL Grand Final between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs. Picture: Gregg Porteous Kawhi Leonard hits the game winning shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during Game Seven of the 2019 Eastern Conference Semifinals. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images) Serena Williams argues with umpire Carlos Ramos during her women's singles finals match against Naomi Osaka at the 2018 US Open. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Lionel Messi celebrates scoring a goal as Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at the Bernabeu in 2014. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Odell Beckham scores a touchdown against Brandon Carr of the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on November 23, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Uruguay's Luis Suarez holds his teeth after biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini's shoulder. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan, File) Tayla Harris kicks the ball during the 2019 AFLW Round 7 match between the Western Bulldogs and Carlton Blues. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Media) Cameron Bancroft adjusts the front of his trousers during day three of the 3rd Test match between South Africa and Australia at Newlands in Cape Town. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images) Jordan Lewis introduces his forearm to Todd Goldstein's schnoz. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Serena Williams consoles 2018 US Open winner Naomi Osaka after boos from the crowd ring out during the presentation ceremony after the match. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) LeBron James and Kevin Love celebrate after defeating the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Tiger Woods publicly admits to cheating on wife Elin Nordegren. (Photo by Eric Gay-Pool/Getty Images) Referee Kenny Bayless sends Juan Manuel Marquez to his corner after he knocked out Manny Pacquiao. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison) Boston Police officer Steve Horgan celebrates as the Detroit Tigers' Torii Hunter falls over the right field fence into the bullpen trying to catch a grand slam hit by Boston Red Sox' David Ortiz during Game 2 of the American League baseball championship series, in Boston. (AP Photo/The Boston Globe, Stan Grosfeld)