Wildlife facing long recovery

Jacob Wilson | 27th Apr 2017 4:45 PM
Barb Adamson nurses Rocky the possum.
Barb Adamson nurses Rocky the possum. Jacob Wilson

WILDLIFE carers have put out the message to the Whitsunday community to be mindful while they are cleaning up their yards.

Cyclone Debbie struck a blow to a number of wildlife species, with many animals injured, habitats destroyed and food sources for nectar eating birds depleted.

Local wildlife champion Barb Adamson said it was upsetting to see more potential wildlife habitats and food sources destroyed without necessity as people went about clearing their properties.

"It's very emotional for me, it still is when I see someone chopping down trees that they don't need to," she said.

" I saw a guy chainsaw a bottle brush tree down which used to feed birds.

"People aren't thinking of our animals and we need them to be a part of our environment.

"I know we will all have funding for tree-planting sessions but in my life-time those 100 year old fig trees won't grow again.

"That's the most emotional bit for me."

Pumpkin is one of the possums currently in Barb Adamson's care.
Pumpkin is one of the possums currently in Barb Adamson's care. Jacob Wilson

Whitsunday Fauna Rescue bird carer Jacqui Webb said she understood many people needed to dispose of trees when they presented a safety issue, but she urged people to consider the necessity of clearing specific trees.

"I would be inclined to ask people to leave any trees that do have hollows in them because those hollows provide homes for possums and gliders and are nesting sites for our birds,"she said.

While honey-eaters and other nectar reliant birds will struggle to find reliable food sources, insect eating birds are expected to have no shortage of food.

Ms Webb advised against residents feeding nectar eating birds such as lorikeets and honey-eaters, but said if they chose to they should follow precautions.

"A lot of people are feeding the birds which we don't encourage people to do," she said.

"If feeding honey eaters please use proper commercial food for them, not sugar or bread. There are pet stores or Coles who sell lorikeet mixes."

One month since Cyclone Debbie hit Ms Webb said there were some good news stories to tell, with some injured wildlife recovering well after coming into her care in a bad state.

"A couple of lorikeets I had were in a really bad way and were very thin because they hadn't eaten,"she said.

"They have come good and are going really well (and) a couple of baby lorikeets others had are doing well and are close to going into the aviary."

Ms Adamson said her house was being used as a central location for people to drop off injured wildlife, where she could then look after them and pass on to another relevant wildlife carer.

She is currently looking after a number of possums and a bird.

Rocky the possum is in the process of recovering.
Rocky the possum is in the process of recovering. Jacob Wilson

One of the possums (Rocky) was only a few weeks old when it was found in Proserpine last night.

"He was on a cement slab and I reckon he was there all day, he was freezing cold," Ms Adamson said.

"Because he has no fur he needs to be (kept at) a certain temperature so he is on heat (but) just warming him was a hard job because their bodies shut down.

"Just the fact that he is able to drink now, it means he is a fighter because a lot of them would have welled up and died, so he needs a fighter's name like Rocky."

Cyclone Debbie caused damage to a number of wildlife enclosures and bird aviaries and Fauna Rescue is calling on volunteer tradespeople to assist with repair work by contacting them on 4947 3389.

Topics:  fauna rescue whitsundays wildlife

