Wilkie rolls into Airlie bowls

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Ladies president Betty Nicolle presents the trophy to Margo Stanley, with Bowls Queensland CEO Brett Wilkie and sponsor Jo Howes.

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Ladies president Betty Nicolle presents the trophy to Margo Stanley, with Bowls Queensland CEO Brett Wilkie and sponsor Jo Howes.

AIRLIE BEACH BOWLS: Starting our week with Tuesday ladies bowls, a small group came to play triples and pairs.

Winners for the day were Pam Collins, Elaine Hadlow and Ladda Purdie defeating Pam Collins, Carol Crosbie and Mae Secomb 17 - 7, Jenny Ryder and Elaine Kippen defeated Jo Howes and Betty Nicolle 15 - 9.

Wednesday afternoon a game of Mixed Fours was played and won by Elaine Kippen, Paul Durnsford, Betty Nicolle and Mann Isgro defeating Peter Barrett, Andrew Butler, David Dias and Margo Stanley 20 - 17.

This was a very close game with both teams being even on the last end.

Thank you to the spectators who came to watch.

Wednesday afternoon Mixed Social was well attended .

Winners for the day were Micheal Jacometti and Graeme Herd defeating Terry Clarke and Rick Galea 28 - 22.

David Stock, Jim Cairns and Russell Bramich defeated Eric Bottle, Paul Osborne and Shane Spann 23 - 17.

John Sladek, Merv Stewart and Tony Whitehorn defeated Janet Jacometti, Rick Brunell and Nik Fernbach 21 - 17.

The jackpot was not won so the barrel of money has increased again for next week.

There was no Business House Bowls.

This will recommence on Wednesday, October 10 so get your teams together and ring Jayne at the club on 4946 7656.

Friday night Barefoot Bowls saw some families come along and have a great evening.

The children were able to play with our new "Junior Jack Attack” bowls so they felt part of the game.

Also on Friday evening our special guest for our Open Triples carnival arrived, the CEO of Bowls Queensland Brett Wilkie.

Everyone was very welcoming to Brett and he was looking forward to the weekend.

The weather was perfect for the whole weekend and it was enjoyed by all who attended, with teams from Townsville, Bowen, Mackay district and Airlie Beach.

Winners for the weekend were Jo Howes, Margo Stanley and Brett Wilkie 8 + 74, 2nd G Doyle, C Hawkins and M Hawkins 8 + 30, 3rd Nathan Dodds, Scott Hamilton and Andrew Bell 8 + 24.

Best Mixed team as requested by our sponsors Col and Jo Howes, Carol Savage, Rick Dunn and Barry Brown.

Round winners were as follows: Rd 1 Mann Isgro's team, Rd 2 P Foot's team, Rd 3 Scott Kinnear's team, Rd 4 Bob McMahon's team and Rd 5 Tony Whitehorn's team.

Our special thanks to Col and Jo Howes for their generous sponsorship of the weekend, we hope to do it all again next year.

Scroungers will start again this Saturday, October 6, please be there by no later than 9.45am for a 10am start.

Cost is $10 per player and this is a wonderful format for new and up and coming bowlers.

Ladies don't forget the Ladies AGM Tuesday, October 9, commencing at 10am followed by the monthly general meeting.