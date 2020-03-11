‘Will daddy stay dead forever?’: Family seeks killers

THE wife of a former bikie and the father of his business partner have made an emotional plea to find the killers who brutally gunned the pair down last year.

Shane Ross and his Monstr Clothing business partner Cameron Martin were both killed in October last year, after the pair were thought to have met another group in Martin Shiels Park, Burleigh Heads.

Mr Ross was murdered execution-style in the park, while Mr Martin was shot while trying to flee.

He crashed a white Mercedes Benz into a tree off Tallebudgera Creek Rd, 1km from where his friend was shot.

Initially police treated Mr Martin's death as a fatal car accident, before Mr Ross' body was found in the park.

An autopsy on Mr Martin revealed he had also died from a fatal gun shot to the chest.

Alex Ross, the wife of Shane Ross and Ted Martin, the father of Cameron Martin, speak at today’s press conference.

Today Mr Ross's wife Alex Ross made an emotional plea for information.

She described confronting conversations with her young children and the traumatised family's need for closure.

"Our three-year-old daughter wants to know if her daddy is coming back," Ms Ross said, holding back tears.

"She wants to know when he is coming home, and 'will he stay dead forever mummy?'...

"Those are the questions I suffer through daily. Those are the questions that reflect the pain and suffering inflicted on innocent children as a result of my husband's senseless murder.

"They want to know why someone has taken their daddy from them... and at the very least, they deserve those answers."

She described Mr Ross as a gentle man, who was kind, caring, funny and "loved our children beyond words."

Echoing the trauma described by Ms Ross, Cameron Martin's father Ted pleaded for information, no matter how small.

"Someone in the community must know why these boys were murdered," he said.

"However small, just report it."

Shane Ross and Cameron Martin.

In the hours before their death, police will allege Ross and Martin were having a beer at a Pimpama tavern.

Two hours later they were both dead.

Police are trying to track down their movements between the pub and their fatal meeting at Martin Shiels Park.

They are also trying to gain an insight into anyone who would have hurt the pair.

In an unrelated matter, Mr Ross narrowly escaped jail time a week before his death for his part in a sophisticated fraud operation.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of dealing with the property proceeds of crime and dishonestly obtaining property by deception, the property being a 2014 Holden VF Commodore GTS and 2015 Mercedes Benz AMG.

Friends and family attend the funeral of Shane Ross at Southport Church of Christ.

Police have also released CCTV footage this morning of a vehicle they are keen to track down in the hunt for their killers.

The footage shows a white SUV on Tallebudgera Creek Rd.

The vehicle appears to be heading towards Burleigh Heads before doing a u-turn and pulling up outside Martin Sheils Park.

Detective Sup. Brendan Smith said the footage, along with pleas from family, would prompt the members of the public to come forward.

"Somebody knows something," Det. Sup. Smith said.

"I understand people may be afraid but we assure them they can come forward anonymously and help us.

"A lot of people today have dash cams... there would be other people out there who may have something (that could be significant to the investigation) but don't realise what they've got."

If you have any information that can assist police with their investigation, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 to report anonymously or contact the Gold Coast CIB directly.