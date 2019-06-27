Menu
Council News

Will the demolition works in Shute Harbour affect you?

Georgia Simpson
by
27th Jun 2019 12:15 PM
THE car park at Shute Harbour will be out of action over the weekend. 

Works to remove the kerbing at the car park will begin tomorrow and are expected to finish on Sunday, weather permitting.

A warning for residents nearby, there will be some noise disruption during the demolition of the kerbing.

There will be traffic control as well as signage to advise motorists.

Whitsunday Regional Council general manager for Whitsunday Airports and commercial infrastructure Brian Joiner said the kerb removal works were part of planning ahead for the impending Shute Harbour Restoration.

"We're purely taking away some kerbing in the car park area, as we've got steel deliveries scheduled to come in mid July for the seawall," he said.

"In order to get the truck in, we've got to remove the kerb in the car park."

Mr Joiner said although the steel delivery was scheduled for next month, there was no firm date as to when the major works for the restoration would begin.

