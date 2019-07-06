Will housing take off as Qantas academy lands?

Qantas Pilot Academy will have a significant effect on the property market.

AS MACKAY celebrates the advent of Qantas' announcement of its $20 million pilot academy to be based in the region, one of the myriad questions surrounding the project will be 'how does the already tight housing market brace itself for some 3000 people looking for a home?'.

REIQ's latest Rental Survey revealed the Mackay market had a vacancy rate of 2.9 per cent, with that figure sure to decrease as an influx of renters enter the market.

REIQ chief Antonia Mercorella said the announcement heralded good news for Mackay's property market.

"Such a strong uplift in demand will mean additional supply will likely be required,” Ms Mercorella said.

"We'll probably start to see savvy investors moving into this market as they recognise the opportunities on the horizon.

"The Mackay rental market delivers a yield for houses of about 5.5 per cent, and for apartments it's about 6.5 per cent, which are some of the highest yields in the state.

"This will attract investors who are looking for solid returns, which is good, because it is important supply levels lift to accommodate the forecast rising demand in order to keep rental prices in check.”

Explore Business Development Manager Sarah Pietzner said there would have to be some serious investment in new homes to support such a significant increase in tenant population.

Mackay's new home market will need to expand as industry expands. Stuart Quinn

"The rental vacancy rate in Mackay is already quite low and an influx of renters in the thousands would cause that rate to plummet even further,” Ms Pietzner said.

"The only solution is to build more houses - that's it. More supply needs to be created.

"Our current rental vacancy rate within our agency is sitting around 1 per cent and this tells me confidence in Mackay's economy is being rebuilt.”

Pinpoint Property sales specialist Emma Elliott said for the past few months she had seen a flurry of investors re-enter the property market.

"These investors are after established homes at the price point of below $400,000, this is due to higher rental returns and the supply and demand issue,” Ms Elliott said.

"It's quite exciting,” she said but agreed there would need to be more homes built to accommodate the demands of a growing population.

Ms Mercorella said home sales would also benefit from additional investors buying into the market.

"The annual median house price grew just 1 per cent in the 12 months to March 2019, which is lower than the corresponding December figure of 3.9 per cent. A boost in buying activity will stimulate stronger levels of median growth as the market continues its recovery from the resources downturn,” she said.

"The Mackay median house price of $343,000 is still 19.3 per cent below levels of five years ago, but the recovery is well underway.”