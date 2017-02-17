Willcox confirms Adani support amid mistaken identity

Mayor Andrew Willcox clears up confusion over his position on the Carmichael mine project.

WHITSUNDAY residents could be forgiven for being slightly confused about Mayor Andrew Willcox's position on the Adani Carmichael mine project.

Sydney based 350.org fundraising manager Andrew Wilcox (with one l) sent a lengthy email voicing strong opposition to the Adani Mine Project.

Mayor Willcox quickly sought to reconfirm his support for the project, which he believed would result in local jobs for Whitsunday residents.

"This is about job opportunities for regional workers and is a real shot in the arm for our diverse community which has endured tough economic times recently," he said.