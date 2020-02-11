Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prince William and Duchess Kate in Uluru. Picture: Gregg Porteous
Prince William and Duchess Kate in Uluru. Picture: Gregg Porteous
News

William and Kate are coming to Australia

by Bronte Coy
11th Feb 2020 10:47 AM | Updated: 11:19 AM

Prince William and Kate Middleton are heading to Australia to tour bushfire-ravaged coastal towns, according to reports.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, talks have been underway between the federal government and Kensington Palace for weeks, with an official invitation from Prime Minister Scott Morrison expected in the coming days.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the many royals - including the Queen and Prince Philip and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - who issued personal statements last month expressing their sympathies at the devastating bushfire crisis in Australia.

It's understood their tour will include Victoria and New South Wales, but no details have yet been confirmed.

It's hoped the popular high-profile royal couple's visit will help provide a significant international fundraising boost for the recovery effort.

Prince William visited the flood damaged areas of Queensland and Victoria in March 2011, while Prince George accompanied the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in April 2014.

William also made it to New Zealand in April last year in the aftermath of the Christchurch mosque shootings.

The Duke of Cambridge's first visit to Australia was when he was nine months old when he joined Prince Charles and Diana's official tour of Australia and New Zealand in 1983.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
duke and duchess of cambridge editors picks kate middleton prince william royal visit seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OUT CLASSED: Failure that may leave Mackay lacking schools

        premium_icon OUT CLASSED: Failure that may leave Mackay lacking schools

        News It won't be long before we 'run out of schools'. Experts are worried that pressure will mount on existing campuses under the weight of our booming population.

        2020 ELECTION: Mayor confirms bid for re-election

        premium_icon 2020 ELECTION: Mayor confirms bid for re-election

        Council News Cr Willcox has listed his achievements over his last term, and what he hopes to...

        Beers with a mate leads to no licence for boilermaker

        premium_icon Beers with a mate leads to no licence for boilermaker

        News A 51-year-old boilermaker, from Proserpine, was handed an $800 fine and...

        Man blows too softly when asked to provide breath specimen

        premium_icon Man blows too softly when asked to provide breath specimen

        News A Cannonvale man who blew ‘too softly’ when asked to provide a specimen of breath...