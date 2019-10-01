Wilmar explains global market

Grower Bill Matthews, Canegrowers Proserpine Manager Michael Porter and grower Ian Greenwood catching up at Wilmar's Proserpine Grower Information Session.

Producing for a global market, Proserpine cane growers took advantage of the opportunity to find out more about the current global sugar outlook.

More than 60 sugarcane growers attended an information session held by Wilmar Sugar Australia in both Proserpine and Sarina.

The sessions largely focused on the world sugar market explained by industry experts as well as an update on the 2019 crushing season, factory reliability, weather impacts on crops and projected finish dates.

Wilmar's grower marketing and pricing manager PJ Gileppa said there was strong interest from growers in the event.

"The session was open to all growers and their families, to give them a bit more information on the state of the sugar market," Mr Gileppa said.

"While sugar prices have been low, growers were hopeful that the coming months may see some improvement."

Guest speaker, Wilmar risk manager David Trevor. shared the mill operator's view on the world sugar market and some facts that might impact future sugar prices, including developments from their AgServices Research Development team.

"Agronomist Liana Lilliford talked about the Bio Dunder range of renewable farm fertilisers, which are all made using the co-product from the ethanol production process," Mr Gileppa said.

"Liana also spoke to growers about nitrogen stabilisation and some of the latest research and development trials AgServices is involved in."