Wilmar sugar on the move from Tuesday

THE first bin of cane will be tipped Tuesday morning, heralding the start of the 2019 crush at Wilmar Sugar's Plane Creek Mill.

During the next six months, a massive 1.3 million tonnes of sugarcane is expected to be processed and 170,000 tonnes of the sweet stuff is set to be manufactured.

And despite current low world sugar prices, Wilmar has maintained its previous level of investment in its mills.

The sugar giant recently splashed out $1.5 million on an overhaul of the Koumala loco ahead of this year's crush.

The loco has a new Mercedes-Benz engine, new drive train, cooling system, cabin upgrade, airconditioning and a fresh lick of paint.

Plane Creek cane supply manager John Tait said the Koumala upgrade was part of an ongoing program to overhaul Wilmar's loco fleet, following on from the upgrade of the Carmila last year.

"The Koumala was upgraded at Wilmar's Burdekin centralised workshop,” Mr Tait said.

"It arrived at Sarina earlier this week where local employees assembled the bogies and are commissioning the loco ahead of its first haul next week.”

Wilmar is also urging motorists to "use your train brain” to stay safe around cane trains this season - they will be running around the clock through to mid-November.

After trialling a new "train brain” advertising campaign on three billboards last year, it will be expanded this season across print, TV and radio.

"It's a strong message with strong visuals and translates well across all age groups,” Mr Tait said.