Wilsons Beach swimming area a community hub

Belinda Gater and daughter Matilda in front of the damaged swimming enclosure at Wilsons Beach this week. Peter Carruthers

FOR generations the swimming enclosure at Wilsons Beach has offered a community hub for families to spend time outdoors.

Resident for more than 50 years, Dorothy Daniels said her five children all celebrated their birthdays at the swimming enclosure.

"Heaps of kids go swimming there, the enclousure is really needed,” she said.

"We haven't got lagoons or swimming areas down here, and at Cedar Creek Falls there has been three killed, so we have to have the swimming area down here.”

Since the installation of play equipment in the park under the Works 4 Queensland program, the need for the enclosure had never been greater, advocate, Belinda Gater said.

Though most residents believed something had to be done about rising croc numbers in the Proserpine River at the same time, no one can remember seeing one inside the enclosure.

"It's funny that's its suddenly become an issue,” Ms Gater said.

In summer Ms Gater said the only other children's swimming option was in Proserpine, which was too far to travel.

The swimming enclosure at Dingo Beach received a $15,000 revamp weeks before Cyclone Debbie hit. The enclosure sustained extensive damage during the storm which has since been fixed.

Ms Gater said she had been told by the council the annual cost of repairs were between $600 and $1500 per annum.

"And now suddenly that figure has blown out,” she said.

Resident of the area for 45 years Lyn Green said there was nothing wrong with the bulk of the structure, it was only the netting that needed fixing.

"We don't want it actually pulled out and replaced. There is nothing wrong with the posts,” she said.

"We just want to make it safe for people to swim.”

Whitsunday Regional Council mayor, Andrew Willcox said it was imperative the council made safety of the public a priority.

"The Department of Environment and Heritage recently alerted council to a major increase in crocodile activity in the vicinity, so it is only logical that we take this into consideration,” he said.