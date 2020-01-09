Menu
A $5 outlay could score a lucky winner a $2.3 million beachfront apartment on the Gold Coast.
News

Win a $2.3 million prize home

by Aleisha Dawson
9th Jan 2020 2:40 PM

A $5 outlay could score a lucky winner a $2.3 million beachfront apartment on the Gold Coast.

RSL Art Union's latest prize home is in Palm Beach and comes with $350,000 in gold.

Situated in the One Palm Beach complex, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment features eco-friendly features and direct beach access.

The luxury kitchen in RSL Art Union’s latest prize home in One Palm Beach complex.

RSL Art Union, which funds support services for veterans and their families, has invested significantly in the beachside location on the southern Coast and will continue to do so in 2020.

RSL Art Union general manager Tracey Bishop said Palm Beach was the ultimate prize-home location, as it would continue to deliver benefits long after the initial win.

"Palm Beach has seen exponential growth of late, including growth in the median apartment price by 6.4 per cent since 2014, making this a valuable asset to win whether you're looking to live, rent or sell," Ms Bishop said.

"The research shows that this apartment will only grow in value for one lucky winner, with its spectacular views and the increasing lifestyle amenity popping up in Palm Beach.

"RSL Art Union sees the value in the area as we know our customers love it - in fact almost half, four of our 10 RSL Art Union properties in 2020, are situated in Palm Beach."

Draw 372 closes January 21, with the winner drawn on January 29.

You could own an apartment in the One Palm Beach complex. Picture: Supplied

 

 

Make a splash in the pool. Picture: Supplied

Originally published as Win a $2.3 million prize home

Enjoy this view? Art Union’s latest prize home is in Palm Beach in the One Palm Beach complex. Picture: Supplied
gold coast rsl art union veterans win a home

