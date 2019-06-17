How your holiday snaps could win you a getaway

The Eungella National Park Sky Window is a popular tourist destination in the Mackay Region.

IF YOU'VE experienced the best of Mackay's tourist experiences and have the photos to prove it, you could be in the running for a family getaway to one of the Mackay region's hero locations.

The competition is a nod to Mackay Airport's 101 Things to Do in The Mackay Region campaign launched in 2015.

Mackay Airport's manager of infrastructure Adrian Miles said the campaign had been a successful marketing exercise over the past years and many people were still ticking off the original 101 activities.

"When the airport kicked off the campaign, we wanted to highlight how unique our region was in so many ways," Mr Miles said.

Wallabies and kangaroos at Cape Hillsborough ahead of Mackay Tourism putting a premium price tag on the famed tourist sunrise experience. Navarone Farrell

"What we didn't expect was how much Mackay region locals would also get behind the campaign. The little fold-out brochures were everywhere, and people kept them to refer back to again and again."

Mackay Tourism general manager Tas Webber said when Mackay Airport reached out to partner with Mackay Tourism and Mackay Regional Council to launch a competition centred around the 101 Things to Do in The Mackay Region campaign they were happy to get on board.

"I don't think anyone could ever say there's not a weekend in the Mackay region that isn't packed with plenty of entertainment options to suit just about everybody," Mr Webber said.

"We're looking for locals to upload their photos and videos - from family trips to Eungella, touring local farms and sugar mills, enjoying the city centre night life - if it was on the list, we'd love to see how you went."

Mr Miles said the competition was a great opportunity to revisit activities on the list or get out into our region and try new ones.

The "wishing well" at Slade Point, part of an entry into a Mackay Tourism multimedia competition. Heather McCurry

"If your friends and family have not yet been here for a visit, school holidays are coming up and it's the perfect time of year to experience the 101 Things - and more - you can see and do in the Mackay region."

One lucky entrant will receive an Explore Mackay prize pack, which includes a weekend getaway at Broken River Mountain Resort for two nights, a family pass for Forest Flying adventure, and a $50 café voucher for Platypus Lodge Restaurant and Café.

The 101 Things to Do in The Mackay Region competition is now open, entries close on Sunday 14 July. To submit your entry visit mackayregion.com/101things.