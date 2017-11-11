Win signed guitars + festival guide and photos

Kate ceberano signs guitars on the opening night of the festival.

RAELENE Wells is hoping to have her photo taken alongside pop princess Kate Ceberano at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music from November 10-12.

That's because the two women share a common cause.

Ms Wells is perhaps best known as the driving force behind Mackay's Pink Ribbon Charity Fair, which raises money and awareness for breast cancer research.

Five years ago the 42-year-old mother of three lost her own mum to the disease.

"And I wasn't coping very well so I went to see the Cancer Council Queensland and they advised me to do some fundraising," she said.

Picking up on an idea that was originally her mum's, Ms Wells came up with the Pink Ribbon Charity Fair.

"Years ago my mum did a fair to raise $10,000 for a community centre for under-privileged children," she explained.

"It was nowhere near what was required but she pricked the ears of local government who gave her $220,000 on top of the $10,000 and that got the centre up and running."

Ms Wells' initial goal was to raise $10,000 a year every year for 10 years.

"But we've reached just under $100,000 and it's been five years," she said.

Part of that total was made possible thanks to a fateful meeting with Airlie Beach Festival of Music founder Gavin "Butto" Butlin at the Mackay Beach Races.

Ms Wells asked if she and her volunteer team could sell raffle tickets at the event and the man behind it said "yes".

In keeping with the music and pink ribbon themes, Ms Wells decided to raffle pink guitars - one electric, one acoustic - signed by the headline acts.

"And it's become our most successful fundraiser outside of our Women in League round for the Mackay Cutters," she said.

But it's not just about the money. Each year, Ms Wells has more women approach her at the festival and share their stories.

"To me it's about that one lady I reminded to book that mammogram," she said.

Kate Ceberano meanwhile, might be one of this year's festival main stage acts, but she's also a high profile musician who uses her celebrity status to support causes close to her heart.

For many years she has been an ambassador for the National Breast Cancer Foundation personally donating album royalties to the cause.

"I like to be as involved as I possibly can in causes I feel strongly about," she said.

"Yes, I am a musician, but if I can do more to help others then I will."

Airlie Beach Festival of Music coordinator Ellie Hanlon said the festival was proud to support the Pink Ribbon Charity Fair and she encouraged as many people as possible to buy a $5 raffle ticket at the event.

Ms Wells and her volunteer ladies in pink and black will be in the main tent at the Whitsunday Sailing Club throughout the festival weekend and will also do a lap of the Airlie Beach main street. The raffle will be drawn on the main stage on Sunday, November 12 at about 5pm.

For the full festival line-up to book tickets and accommodation visit www. airliebeachfestivalofmusic.com.au or phone 0408 062 816.