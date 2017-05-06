Wind failed to blow Variety away

THE Variety club didn't let a strong wind warning get in the way of finishing their 'Mission: Whitsunday' trip on a high.

The 90-strong jetski crew began the trip in Mission Beach on Monday and travelled 100km each day to get to the Whitsundays on Friday, and complete their tour today.

The original plan for variety jet-skiers to tour the Whitsunday Islands and arrive at Abell Point Marina at 3pm was changed due to weather conditions and safety concerns.

However, Variety operations manager Craig Marriott said everyone still got a chance to get out on their jet ski in the morning for a shortened trip which ended at 9.30am.

"We had to renegotiate our permit with MSQ because of the strong wind warning so we just did the Molle group of islands this morning and have a charter boat (which too us out) to Whitehaven Beach this afternoon,” he said.

"The weather hasn't been our friend for back end of the week but it has still been really good.”

Variety members which participated in the 6 day jetski trip each contributed at least $2500 towards a cause which benefits children.

"And some people raised to $10,000,” Mr Marriott added.

It is expected that up to $250,000 was raised from the trip.

On Friday night, Variety held a presentation for Whitsunday Sailability, donating 18 new life jackets to the club.