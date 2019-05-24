Wind plays havoc with local anglers

COOL CATCH: Keen fisherman Benson Smith with his most recent catch, a grassy sweetlip, in the Whitsundays.

HYDEAWAY BAY/DINGO BEACH

WIND, wind go away, all we fishing people want to play.

The continued run of showery and blustery weather hasn't done much to put a smile on any angler's dial recently and for the short term at least, it doesn't look like things are going to change much.

I've heard many reports over the past few days as to how wet it has been in Airlie Beach and Proserpine.

Don't forget that Hydeaway Bay is the sunshine capital of the Whitsundays and although there has been plenty of breeze over the past week we have had very little rain, just clear, sunny days.

On with fishing and for obvious reasons most anglers have had to concentrate their efforts on our inshore grounds recently.

The beach fishing has fired up nicely with plenty of nice whiting and flathead willing to play the game.

When searching for a likely area to catch a whiting or two, look for shallow areas where there is plenty of nice clean sand on the bottom and the schools of whiting won't be too far away.

I like to target these fish with super light spin gear and tiny poppers or small, lightly weighted soft plastics.

These fish are very spooky though and you'll have to go into stealth mode to have any chance of success. On the sheltered reefs around the inner islands and the mainland the action has slowed up a bit but if you can pick the eyes out of it, there are still a few nice fish to be caught.

Try to locate any schools of herring and garfish and there should be a bit of pelagic activity to enjoy.

The school mackerel haven't exactly been thick but there are still a few around, along with the odd golden trevally and queenfish.

On the same inshore reefs there are a few coral trout and sweetlip getting caught but the bite window on the bigger fish is getting shorter the more that the water cools.

If you want to catch a big trout make sure you have your line on the bottom in a good location, right on the turn of the tide.

