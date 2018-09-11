Wine and cheese night for Fauna Rescue Whitsundays

CUTIE: Tallow the Koala was under the care of Fauna Rescue Whitsundays volunteers

CUTIE: Tallow the Koala was under the care of Fauna Rescue Whitsundays volunteers Contributed

A host of prizes will be up for grabs at a special event to learn about our region's wildlife.

Fauna Rescue Whitsundays is holding a Wine & Cheese Fundraiser on Sunday, September 23, at the Breeze Bar, Airlie Beach, and everyone's invited.

The event will act as a fundraiser and also a membership drive for the not-for-profit organisation, which sees volunteers rescuing and rehabilitating wildlife throughout the Whitsundays and beyond, from Bowen in the north of the region, to Sarina just south of Mackay, and west to Moranbah.

"Everyone is invited to come along and join us in this informal gathering to celebrate and support Fauna Rescue Whitsundays,” Fauna Rescue Whitsundays volunteer Lola Mudie said.

"You can meet some of our members and mascots and learn about the work we do and the wildlife we rescue.”

Tickets cost $20 for adults and children's admission is free, with all proceeds going directly to Fauna Rescue Whitsundays. There is a special family rate of $30 and entry for Fauna Rescue Whitsundays members is $10.

Tickets include two wine or light beer vouchers, free soft drinks for children, cheese, nibblies and a lucky door prize. A selection of wine, beers, spirits and refreshments will also be available over the bar.

There will also be face painting and Fauna Rescue Whitsundays pens available for a gold coin donation, as well as raffles and an auction, with prizes donated by Whitsunday Crocodile Safari, Red Cat Adventures, Proserpine Massage Clinic and Goodness Gracious Health, amongst others.

Tickets for the event are available at the Breeze Bar or by phoning Lola Mudie on 07 4946 1281.

WINE & DINE:

- WHEN: September 23, from 2pm

- WHERE: Breeze Bar, Airlie Beach

- COST: Family rate $30, adults $20, members $10 and children free