WINE AND DINE: Foodie lovers, this new festival is for you

SPRING has sprung and to celebrate the beautiful weather, along with the school holidays, a new food and wine festival is rolling out this weekend.

The inaugural Spring Sounds Food and Wine Festival kicks off at 5pm at the Whitsunday Sailing Club, and everyone who attends is in for an absolute treat.

Ten chefs from different restaurants around the region will be serving up heavenly dishes.

Whitsunday Sailing Club chefs will be preparing a delicious pork belly meal, as well as chilli-beef tacos.

Oyster lovers will be thrilled that Shuck Oyster Bar will be serving up fresh oysters, including their famous Bloody Mary oyster shots.

Whitsunday Sailing Club venue manager Stacy Harvey said the festival was set to be a family affair.

Tickets are just $15 for adults. Kids can come for free.

The event is also a chance for vino lovers to check out the full scope of the wine list on offer at the WSC, and Ms Harvey said there would be the opportunity to sample some new wines.

The Barossa Valley's Wolf Blass range will be on offer, as well as the renowned Forrest Hill wines from the Great Southern wine region in Western Australia.

Ms Harvey said it wasn't often the general public were able to access the Bali Pavilion Hut, as it was normally reserved for weddings and functions, so it was an opportunity for people to enjoy the beautiful space down by the water.

"Seeing locals and tourists be able to get out and enjoy the beautiful area we live in will be great,” Ms Harvey said.

"Especially overlooking the new Airlie Beach foreshore, and it's right in town for everyone to join in.”

The evening will be set to the soundtrack of live music from Pat MeGroin, Gypsy Soldiers and Tully Love.

"This time of year has beautiful weather, and it'll be a night under the stars with live music and great food with your friends and family.”

WINE AND DINE

WHAT: Spring Sounds Food and Wine Festival

WHEN: Saturday September 28, 5-10pm

WHERE: Whitsunday Sailing Club

COST: Adults $15, kids free!

Tickets available direct from the sailing club, or online at whitsundaytickets.com.au