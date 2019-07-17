WINE & FOOD: Guide to everything you can devour on Saturday

THIS weekend the best of the best in the region's culinary talent will be out to play at this year's G&S Engineering Wine and Food Day.

This event brings together an array of restaurants, cafes, festival food vans and stalls coupled with community bars for your feasting pleasure. There also will be stalls to browse.

Pull up a bit of grass for a picnic or wander between the BB Print Main Stage and Grassroots Stage for the live entertainment.

The region's premier food event begins at 10.30am in Queens Park and the Daily Mercury has compiled a guide to the best options available on the day.

Food :

The main part of Wine and Food Day isn't the music or the location. It's the showcase of the best locally-made food and we have a complete list of everything you'll want to get your laughing gear around.

Masala Indian Cuisine

This outfit passionately serves traditional Indian cuisine that pushes the boundaries of taste. If you are hungry for the great flavours and want to experience the great food, look no further.

Coco Cubano

Inspired by two water-loving cocktail-sipping cultures, Coco Cubano offers sunshine-inspired Cuban flavours; an exotic fusion of Cuban and Australian cuisine with a vibrant atmosphere perfect for any fiesta!

From Havana streets to tropical treats, there's something to suit any craving with a perfect mix of share plates, fresh salads, generous mains and indulgent desserts.

Coco Cubano will serve everybody's favourite Cuban style street food including tacos, nachos and churros. Contributed

From early morning espresso to moonlight mojitos and everything in between, a taste of exotic Cuba can be found throughout the menu.

Whether it's a classic Cuban street sandwich, a rich cup of El Presidente coffee with their custom Havana Roast blend, Couverture single origin chocolate, or the list of celebrated Cuban rum and cocktails.

Fudge-Tastic by Michelle

Fudge-Tastic by Michelle makes homemade fudge using quality ingredients. Contributed

Fudge-Tastic Fudge is home-made using quality ingredients, it's not a fudge mix nor is it imported. Michelle makes her fudge fresh to order and does not freeze it to sell later. With more than 25 flavours, there is sure to be something for you.

Free taste testing is available before purchase.

Mother's Pantry

Mother's Pantry, a well-known and loved local cafe, will serve up some tasty festival food. Contributed

Iconic among many of Mackay's industrial workers, Mothers Pantry has provided Great Food and Better Service for many years at 1 Connors Road in Paget.

At the Wine and Food Day, Mother's Pantry will serve up a selection of sliders, burgers and tacos.

Pitt Stop Classic Cafe

If you're a vintage car lover, then the Pitt Stop Cafe will be your favourite stall at this year's event. Contributed

Pitt Stop Cafe will have all your coffee needs. Contributed

Mackay's cafe on wheels! Pitt Stop is a 1961 Holden EK Wagon transformed into a mobile cafe.

Jessy's Icecream with a twist

Jessy's Ice Cream with a Twist's full menu for G&S Engineering Wine and Food Day Contributed

As the name suggests, Jessy offers twisted ice-cream that is created by pouring a sweetened milk mixture on to an ice plate, then adding your favourite bits and bobs.

Ten Jessy rolls it into twist and serves it to her happy customers.

Fresh Thailicious Delights

Thailicious Delights cooks up your favourite South East Asian fare, with mild curries and fragrant dishes You won't be sad you stopped at this truck. Contributed

Fresh Thailicious Delights is a mobile food catering service.

Choices include handmade delights such as beef spring-rolls, chicken curry-puffs, BBQ satays, and occasional other specialities such as salt and pepper squid, thai fish cakes and prawn satay.

A variety of world famous sauces are available to add extra sensation as desired.

There are also mild curries and savoury stir-frys that are all influenced by the flavours and aromas of Thailand.

Issy's Wood-fired Pizza Cafe - Buffstars Coffee

Issy's Wood-fired Pizza Café will serve up some delicious fresh pizza. Check out their menu. Contributed

Issy's Wood-fired Pizza Cafe is a mobile catering specialist that operates within Mackay and the Whitsundays Area.

They cook delicious wood fire pizzas at events and functions around the region.

Sandy's Icecream

A well known and long-running food truck, Sandy's Icecream, will be available at G&S Engineering Wine and Food Day Contributed

Sandy's Icecream has been attending the food and wine festival for the past 10 years.

They serve soft serve ice cream, choc dips, sherbet cones, waffles cones, milk shakes and slushies.

Farmer Joe's Food Barn

Farmer Joe's Food Barn is just another festival favourite. Contributed

Twisted Potatoes on a stick and hot chip toppers are available at this mobile food trailer set up for trading at different venues, markets, festivals, sporting events.

Smokin' & Grillin'

Smokin & Grillin will be at this year's Wine and Food Day serving up their delicious American BBQ dishes. Contributed

Smokin & Grillin is a new family business that has been in the making for the past 12 months.

They have lived in Moranbah for the past eight years and have always been passionate about cooking, especially making American style BBQ at home.

Smokin & Grillin will offer the "low & slow" style of smoking meat with natural hardwoods to create smoke infusion and tenderness.

This year Smokin and Grillin will serve up their Smoked Pulled Pork Meal for $12 including 120g pulled pork, yellow rice, ranch beans, double coleslaw and sauce of your choice

You can also choose the smoked beef brisket option for $13 that comes with 120g beef brisket, yellow rice, ranch beans and double coleslaw.

Stop in for a look on the day to see their full menu.

LET'Z WAFFLE

Let'z Waffle's full menu will be available at the 2019 G&S Engineering Wine and Food Day Contributed

Let'z Waffle has a mission - creating unique moments of joy one waffle at a time.

This unique mobile food van owned by Christina and Aaron is travelling around Australia #travellingwafflevan

Churro cups with chocolate sauce, oreo waffles with ice cream, kit-kat, nutella, banana, sticky date, strawberry, caramel... drooling yet?

Shore Fresh Seafoods

The Shores Fresh Seafood Menu for this year's Wine and Food day. Contributed

Fresh seafood from a mobile truck, these guys proudly boast about their supplies coming from local and surrounding fisheries.

Railway Hotel Marian

The Railway Hotel Marian will serve up chicken, chorizo and prawn paella with herbs and lemon. Contributed

Complete menu for Railway Hotel Marian. Contributed

The Railway Hotel bistro is open for lunch and dinner, seven days a week.

The hotel offers a wide variety of meals to suit the whole family.

Sweet Cakes - Dutch Poffertjes

Sweet Cakes - Dutch Poffertjes has been operating for more than years, and are happy to be bringing their little cakes to this years event. Contributed

Sweet Cakes was born out of a love for quality food stalls at markets, fetes and fairs.

The owners bake poffertjes on-site with fresh produce and serve hot.

Running for 10 years, the business is a locally owned and operated business that the locals love.

Dumpling Hut Mackay

Dumpling Hit will serve up their signature healthy homemade dumplings Contributed

Serving up delicious hot and fresh dumplings made with a special secret recipe and love.

On offer this year will be more than eight types of homemade steamed and crispy dumplings, chicken curry and fried rice.

Delicious and Sweet Bakery

Head to Delicious and Sweet to grab one of eight different flavours of cupcakes. Contributed

This local, licensed and registered home bakery supplies Mackay to Airlie Beach and anywhere in-between.

Freshly baked daily, they have a large range of treats, sweets and desserts including cakes, slices, cookies, pastries, cheesecakes, doughnuts.

This year they will be serving: doughnuts, cupcakes in eight flavours, mini cakes, cherry ripe, nutella fudge, caramel slices, brownies, cheesecakes, dessert platters, and cake and brownie bombs.

Roshni Indian Restaurant

Roshni's favourite Butter Chicken Contributed

One of Mackay's favourite Indian restaurants, Roshni will be cooking up some exciting food while at the Wine and Food Day.

With a menu including curries, breads and rice, there is something for everyone.

Roshni Indian's complete Wine and Food Day menu. Contributed

Mackay Lions

A local favourite, the Mackay Lions will serve their traditional Lions Burger, hot chips, sandwiches and coffees.

Nutty Bavarian

Serving up some of the most sought-after fare food is the Nutty Bavarian - your one stop stall for dagwood dogs, chips and slushies.

Also serving food will be:

Chelona State School P&C

Maltese & Bratwurst Sausages

Marshalls Catering

Taste the Philippines

Cream & Bean PTY LTD

Golden Dragon

Hot Roasted Nuts

Nrished

Just India

Entertainment

G&S Engineering Food and Wine Day has a jam packed music and entertainment line-up across two stages for the enjoyment of guests.

The G&S Engineering Wine and Food Day music and entertainment timetable. Contributed

Bella Mackenzie

Bella Mackenzie. Cherrie Hughes Social Media

Bella Mackenzie is a 14-year-old singer/songwriter based in Mackay.

Bella has experience well beyond her years and is a seasoned performer and entertains small crowds and large, in and around Mackay, Central Highlands and Whitsundays.

Bella will open the event with a performance on the BB Print Main Stage at 10.30am.

Kate Lockyer

From current pop hits to original music with soft, almost folksy qualities, Kate is the perfect entertainment for a morning in the park.

Kate Lockyer will be at the BB Print Main Stage at 11.30am

Stage Five

Stage Five will perform at the event with Sammie Robertson on the vocals, Malcolm Hull on guitar and vocals, Tammy Lawrie on bass and vocals, Caireen Holt on keyboards and vocals, Monique Pearce is the trumpet and vocals and Lyle Denman is on the drums. Contributed

Stage Five is a group of talented musicians that have many years of experience between them and understand the importance of good music and entertainment.

The experience comes from rock groups, Jazz Ensembles, Big Bands, Music Theatre and teaching music.

Lead vocalist Sammie Robertson has played the lead and performed in many musicals and stage plays throughout the district to wide applause and acclaim.

All of the band has performed in many forms in the region from musical director of the musicals to performing in the orchestra on many occasions.

Stage Five will perform at 1.30pm at the BB Print Main Stage.

Tate Obst

Exciting young talent Tate Obst will be playing a variety of covers and original songs.

A collection of originals with interesting rhythms and melodies, Tate also brings his unique style and sound to his favourite covers.

With his special mixture of indie and reggae tunes, Tate Obst will have the main stage rocking with his laidback performance.

Tate Obst will perform at 12.30pm on the BB Print Main Stage.

Fire Kite Trio

Distinctive vocal talent and raw charismatic performance, it's hard not to be mesmerised by her singing alone.

Lotty has teamed up with a few of Airlie's finest musicians such as Saia Latu on keys and Dylan Hammond on guitar to bring you an electrifying performance.

The National Culture

The Natural Culture will perform at the 2019 G&S Wine and Food Day. Contributed

The Natural Culture is an infectious, high energy funk soul, reggae and world music band that is set to entertain crowds across the world with their energetic and engaging performances.

TNC is a fresh, grounded, earth conscious, sensitive and upfront group. They believe in culture, community and planetary unity, delivering a powerful message through their musical diversity.

Resonating with the sounds of the past and present, The Natural Culture is inspired by musical legends and talents; including Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone, The Bamboos, Michael Jackson, Prince, Tony Joe White, The Meters, Sam Cooke, Paul Simon, and A Taste of Honey.

They are performing at the BB Print Main Stage at 3.30pm

Mental As Anything

MRC Contributed

A popular urban myth concerns a group of art students who passed themselves off as a band in order to con the local publican into giving them a gig in exchange for free beer.

The deception worked better than intended, and the group came to be known as Mental as Anything.

Nearly two decades later, they are still irritating the public with their highly listenable, idiosyncratic brand of garage pop.

A self-explanatory single to reflect their success, The Nips Are Getting Bigger, rose through the charts as did their fundamental understanding of the old adage that 'for every action there is a reaction'.

Ahead lay a very lengthy pub crawl that only the accomplished could survive.

Mental As Anything will perform at 4.30pm on the BB Print Main Stage.

Jade Fiyen

Catch Jade Fiyen at Moss on Wood on Sunday morning. Chant Studio

A folk indie/alternative artist that has been shaking up the music scene in Mackay. While young, Jade's powerful vocals and talents will make her's a standout show to see.

Jade Fiyen will perform at the Grassroots Stage at 11.30am

Gypsy Soul

Gypsy Soul will be rocking at the G&S Engineering Wine and Food Day in 2019 Cherrie Hughes Photographer

Gypsy Soul have been together now for seven years and they are regular entertainers on the Mackay, Whitsundays and Bowen Music scene.

Specialising in weddings and corporate functions, they are masters of audience engagement and love all genres of music.

In 2017 they changed their name to Gypsy Soldiers and recorded their first EP Paper Dreams.

The Gypsy Soldiers have played the main stage at the Airlie Beach festival of music and supported acts such as Shannon Noll, Sneaky Sound System, Kate Cebrano, Glen Mattlock from the Sex Pistols and Leo Sayer, Ross Wilson, The Black Sorrows, Dragon, Busby Marou, Phil Emmanuel, The Hill Billy Goats, Diana Anaid, Innocent Eve and Mental as Anything.

Gypsy Soul will perform at the Grassroots stage at 12.30pm.

Heath Milner

Heath Milner. Facebook

One of Mackay's favourite country music musicians, Heath Milner is a popular face in the Mackay music scene.

Heath will bring his brand of country music to the Grassroots stage at 1.30pm

Off Da Railz

Off Da Railz will perform at the Grassroots Stage at 2.30pm.

HomeGrown

Katelyn, Liam and Kasey O'Donoghue, aged 22, 19 and 16, are brother and sisters raised on properties in Far North Queensland and have sung together all their lives.

From an early age, they travelled to festivals and talent quests all over Queensland and beyond, performing wherever there was an audience, from thousands of people at the Gympie Muster to busking or sold-out ticketed shows at Tamworth.

Individually they are super talents but together they are magic and must be seen and heard to be believed.

The sibling harmonies, one male and two female voices blended as one, are exceptional and will strike comparisons with early McClymonts work.

More recently, Homegrown auditioned for The Voice Australia on Channel 9 where the group wowed the audience with a four-chair turn joining Team Joe Jonas.

HomeGrown will perform at the Grassroots Stage at 3.30pm

Wanderers

Emerging from Adelaide's rich songwriting scene, soul roots trio Wanderers have cemented their place within the local industry for their captivating live show and musicianship that has translated effortlessly from record to stage. W

While debut EP Goddamn Anything established them as a band to watch, they have a new EP 'Something For A Distraction'.

Led by vocalist/guitarist Dusty Lee Stephensen, Wanderers have formed an unbeatable dynamic, with drummer Matt Birkin and bassist Benny Morris each bringing flair to the mix.

Adelaide locals will recognise the three musicians from various other projects, yet the music Wanderers have been producing since 2014 has focused on exuding individuality that sets them apart from the rest.

Wanderers are at the Grassroots stage at 4.30pm

Market Stalls

While the day is about Wine and Food, what would a day in the park be without a market?

A pile of local businesses will have stalls for you to enjoy and take home a little souvenir.

Stomping Elephants - Stomping Elephants is the home of the $5 earring, providing fun and unique jewellery online and at markets across Australia.

Got sensitive skin? They've been converting people since 2014 because all of their jewellery is handmade using hypo-allergenic surgical steel.

Earrings by Stomping Elephant.

The Spinning Barrel Spin Art - Spin Art is a form of creative art that includes bright paint, glitter and a spinning canvas. Inside the Spinning Barrels is a spinning platform that holds a blank canvas. In the lid of the spinning barrels it has lots of tiny holes to pour the paint through to create a masterpiece. No two canvas spin arts are the same and that's what is amazing and interesting. All ages can participate, if you can squeeze a bottle you are ready for Spin Art. To finish off every unique artwork the operator will sprinkle your choice of glitter to make it shine. The canvas is stretched over a wooden frame which makes it great for hanging on the wall.

Flavourista - Flavourista is on a mission to reconnect you with the original social hot spot, the heart of your home ... your kitchen. Flavourista was founded in September 2017, by Patricia Mayer and Kylie Burnett. The Flavourista range is made up of speciality olive oils and balsamic vinegars, spice and salt blends, lush chocolate powders, and dessert syrups and sauces.

Sweet Wax - Hand-poured with Love, Sweet Wax candles are produced with a high quality 100 per cent plant based Soy/Coconut Wax blend designed in Australia. It was important to the producers that the raw ingredients were ethically sourced and have the best scent throw available.

Sweet Wax handpour their fragrant candles in Marian. Contributed

Kit Kat's Design's - Beautiful range of dyed manchester, body pillows, baby boomerang pillows, standards boomerang covers and pillowcases and also a range of animal cushions.

Bonny Beach Plantation - Bonny Beach Plantation is a family-owned business. Their focus is on producing and marketing 100 per cent pure lemon scented tea tree essential oil.

Ziffy's Toybox - Ziffy's Toybox specialises in toys for kids. From great toys to modern toys, games and gifts to good old fashioned family favourites, Ziffy's has something for everyone.

The Handmade Cottage & Co - At the Wine and Food Festival stall, the Handmade Cottage will have a small selection of its products available. It will include Cannonbee, No 9 Peanut Butter, Mr Bean Cold Brew, Retrospect Life, Crafts By Jude, Luna Organics Australia, Kimkreationz, Nikki-Lee Calder photography and Art, Skullicious and Novice Handmade ceramics.

Cannonbee Raw Honey is just some of the local products on offer at the Handmade Cottage and Co. Contributed

Wilkie Design - Wilkie Design has a wide range of women's clothing. We shop to get a wider range of sizing so our items don't just fit the smaller ladies but the curvier woman also.

Cotton Candy Cowgirls - Australian designed unique clothing, bags, accessories and hats. Cotton Candy Cowgirls is located right in the heart of Airlie Beach. After amassing a local following, Cotton Candy Cowgirls are bringing their extensive range of unique fashion for Women, Men and Children to this years G&S Engineering Wine and Food Day.

Check out their hats, handbags and beautiful jewelled accessories along with some beautifully re-purposed and re-loved one-of-a-kind garments.

Jaffadills - Jaffadills's polymer clay range and fabrice are designed and created here in Mackay by a mum with a passion for accessories.

doTERRA Essential Oils - dōTERRA® produces and distributes high-quality Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade essential oils through more than three million independent distributors, also known as Wellness Advocates, around the world. In addition to a premium line of essential oils used by individuals and health-care professionals alike, dōTERRA also offers products that are naturally safe, purely effective, and infused with CPTG essential oils, including personal care and spa products, nutritional supplements, and healthy living products.

A Splash Of Fabulous - Quality, stylish and affordable women's clothing to suit our tropical climate.

There will also be stalls by the following businesses:

Fresh As Fairyfloss

Film & Arts Mackay (FAM)

Kelly's Fashion

This Rack

TM Designs

Neta Gosper

Carra James

Peaceful Dreams

Good-Sun

Lucky Envelopes

Zee's Creations

