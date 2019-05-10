Menu
The Cote, 2017.
The Cote, 2017. Chris Potter (CSP Creative)
Food & Entertainment

WINE REVIEW: Andrew Thomas shows strength in shiraz

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
10th May 2019 12:00 PM
Andrew Thomas is without doubt one of Australia's greatest semillon makers. He sources excellent fruit from premium sites and in December 2017 purchased the celebrated Braemore Vineyard, home of his flagship white wine. He also has a special way with shiraz, working with exceptional vineyards to create individual expressions.

THE COTE, 2017

One of two new single vineyard releases. From the historic Cote d'Or vineyard, this pulses with bright purple edges. Dripping with dark, juicy pastilles and baked sweet spiced bun aromas. A medium-full body that is fruit driven and raw with potential. As balance is present, time will reward.

Rating: 8.75/10, RRP: $35, Alc: 14.5%

DJV, 2017.
DJV, 2017. Chris Potter (CSP Creative)

DJV, 2017

Made with 6% semillon verjus. Delicate small plums (both red and green), grated chocolate with light dusty chalk aromas. Just medium bodied with a fresh appeal. Easy tannins. Bright, juicy and slurp-able.

Rating: 8.5/10, RRP: $35, Alc: 13%

Kiss, 2017.
Kiss, 2017. Chris Potter (CSP Creative)

KISS, 2017

Exquisite black cherry and blackberry with blue plum and smoky, creamy nuances from chary oak. A long-term prospect, this has a heart of smooth pure fruit with sublime, elegant tannins and beautiful persistence. One of the Hunter's modern shiraz benchmarks.

Rating: 9/10, RRP: $85, Alc: 14.5%

