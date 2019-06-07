Menu
Ravensworth Estate Riesling, 2018.
Food & Entertainment

WINE REVIEW: Place to call home for Ravensworth

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
7th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
Canberra district's Ravensworth has emerged from the eaves of its well-known landlord, Clonakilla, where owner/ winemaker Bryan Martin has worked for many years while crafting his own wines. Finally a new home beckons with construction of a straw bale winery in the final stages. Ravensworth's evocative labels reflect Bryan's passion for cooking.

RIESLING, 2018

Floral and apple blossom, with chalky, lime notes and brown spice. Weighty, slightly waxy mouthfeel with linear precision cutting through to a tangy, refreshing finish. A wine of poise and subtle power. Rating: 9.25/10 RRP: $38 Alc: 12.5 per cent

Ravensworth Estate Nebbiolo, 2017.
NEBBIOLO, 2017

Tar and dry rose petals, strawberry pulp and a cool herbal refreshment. Initial fruit attractiveness: berries and florals before finding its way to evolve to savoury, clove herbed leather through web tannins. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $42 Alc: 13 per cent

Ravensworth Estate Shiraz Viognier, 2017.
SHIRAZ VIOGNIER, 2017

Plush, velvet with rich stonefruit from the viognier influence. White pepper, blueberry and fine Belgian choc with a tonic-water botanic lift. Perfectly balanced, without falling into flabby hedonistic territory. The tannins are fine, tight and underpin the exquisite long, flavoursome blue fruit tail. Has persistence with intrigue. Rating: 9.5/10 RRP: $42 Alc: 13.5 per cent

