Meet the fairy granting birthday wishes for Bundy kids

Bundaberg local Shannon Scifleet has returned to the region and is using her background as a children's entertainer and in performing arts to start her own business Magic Monroe's Kids Parties.

Traditional office wear consists of corporate attire, heels and suitcases, but Shannon Scifleet's profession means her wardrobe consists of wings, glitter and fairy crowns.

The 28-year-old children's party entertainer has been working in the industry since 2015 and has a large background in theatre and the performing arts.

After years of bringing a smile to many faces while working with well-established companies in Brisbane and Sydney, Shannon decided to return home to Bundaberg and start her own.

"I was living in Sydney at the time that COVID-19 hit so I decided to come back to Bundaberg," Shannon said.

"But by the end of last year I really missed hosting parties and I had all these costumes and skills going to waste so I started my own business - Magic Monroe's Kids Parties."

The former St Luke's student who also performed at the Playhouse Theatre said while there were some local opportunities, she's noticed Bundaberg has a limited market in comparison to major cities - something she hopes to see change.

"It's just me at the moment but I would love for the business to grow and build a team of superheroes … it would be great to give local people the opportunity to work in the entertainment sector," Shannon said.

"You craft so many skills through this type of work which is fantastic for all entertainers - from comedic timing to taking on a character role and performing in front of an audience.

"We have a few options but overall there's not a lot for kids to do in Bundaberg so to be able to offer more and tap into that industry would be amazing … for me it's just the beginning."

Offering a diverse range of services the children's entertainer said she does everything from face painting and balloon modelling to character shows, games and imagination play.

And whether she's turning up to a birthday, Christmas party or day care centre, the entertainer fully commits to the character of choice.

With a wardrobe filled of costumes from fairies and princesses to jungle safari guides and Christmas elves, Shannon has also taught herself to sew and loves to add frills and sparkles to her outfits.

"A lot of the time when I talk to parents or people wanting to book events in Bundaberg they aren't really aware of what is available and they are quite surprised by all the options," Shannon said.

"For kids that have never had a character - like a fairy - come to their birthday before it's all very exciting and creates a special moment to capture where they can look back on photos when they're older.

"Fairies tend to be the most popular choice which I love because they are so fun and cheeky - princesses are great too but you do have to be a bit more refined."

While Shannon's job is anything but conventional the performer who has a degree in acting said she loves what she does.

"When you go to a child's birthday party and we are all being silly and having fun, it brings so much joy and excitement and bringing joy to others and seeing children laugh makes me so happy," she said.

"Things have been so tough lately with Covid especially for kids who have been so confused and gone through all these changes at school … so to take a break and just have fun is so great."

Pricing ranges from $70 to $150.

For more information or to see full package inclusions email infomagicmonroe@gmail.com or click here.

