WINNER: Bowen's cutest bub is named
SMILES that will melt your heart, darling dimples, cheeky grins and chubby faces were on show when proud parents and grandparents nominated their babies for the cutest bub in Bowen.
When the Bowen Independent put out the call for Bowen's cutest bubs we were absolutely overwhelmed, but ecstatic, with the amount of cute dimples and glowing smiles that came our way.
More than 800 votes were cast.
We counted down.
The vote was close.
(And of course in our eyes all these precious darlings are winners).
But.
Se'Quorra Sanderson has an adorable smile, and she knows it.
Her mum Leera Sanderson said that the eight-month old youngster was the most happy, photogenic baby you'll come across.
It was this adorable smile that crowned her as Bowen's Cutest Bub in The Bowen Independents online poll.
Although Se'Quorra, with a stunning 11 per cent of the vote, may have been taken out our poll, she was among close competition in the adorable stakes.
Willow Rose Power, seven-months, was a close second taking home 10 percent of the votes for her cheekiness and beautiful personality.
Jack Jones came in third with 8 percent for his smiling grin and a cheeky pose.
It was impossible to separate the rest of our top bubs, with all three receiving 6 per cent of the vote.
Theodore 'Teddy' Duncan, 8 months, charmed his way to the top with his cute looks.
'Miracle baby', Lucy Grace Kerr, is a 10-week old cutie who voters couldn't resist.
Finishing the tie was 12-week old Addison Brush with dimples that could stop anyone in their tracks.
Hugh Charles Howard is a little cowboy who voters loved, taking 5 per cent of the vote.
Rounding off the top votes was little boatie Harley Miller, who looks as comfortable out on the sea as he does in front of the camera.
And remember, it's a bit of fun and every single baby is a winner already.