WINNER: Bowen's cutest bub is named

WINNERS: The votes are in! Find out who Bowen's cutest bubs are, as decided by you!

WINNERS: The votes are in! Find out who Bowen's cutest bubs are, as decided by you! Contributed

SMILES that will melt your heart, darling dimples, cheeky grins and chubby faces were on show when proud parents and grandparents nominated their babies for the cutest bub in Bowen.

When the Bowen Independent put out the call for Bowen's cutest bubs we were absolutely overwhelmed, but ecstatic, with the amount of cute dimples and glowing smiles that came our way.

More than 800 votes were cast.

We counted down.

The vote was close.

(And of course in our eyes all these precious darlings are winners).

But.

Se'Quorra Sanderson has an adorable smile, and she knows it.

Her mum Leera Sanderson said that the eight-month old youngster was the most happy, photogenic baby you'll come across.

It was this adorable smile that crowned her as Bowen's Cutest Bub in The Bowen Independents online poll.

Se'quorra Sanderson is 8 months and this little photogenic bub is always happy, and is such a sweetie. She has been crowned the winner of Bowens Cutest Bubs competition.

Although Se'Quorra, with a stunning 11 per cent of the vote, may have been taken out our poll, she was among close competition in the adorable stakes.

Willow Rose Power, seven-months, was a close second taking home 10 percent of the votes for her cheekiness and beautiful personality.

Willow Rose Power, seven months. Willow's cheekiness and loving vibes towards her siblings and anyone around her, makes her beautiful on the inside as well as on the outside.

Jack Jones came in third with 8 percent for his smiling grin and a cheeky pose.

Jack Jones is 2 years old, and deserves the title because he's way too adorable!

It was impossible to separate the rest of our top bubs, with all three receiving 6 per cent of the vote.

Theodore 'Teddy' Duncan, 8 months, charmed his way to the top with his cute looks.

Theodore 'Teddy' Duncan is 8 months old. This little dude will charm just about anyone and he has got to be one of the most chilled and happy little dudes. He will flash a smile that will melt the hearts of anyone he meets!

'Miracle baby', Lucy Grace Kerr, is a 10-week old cutie who voters couldn't resist.

Lucy Grace Kerr is 10 weeks old. The 'miracle baby' is a sweet little girl, and her family is bless to have her.

Finishing the tie was 12-week old Addison Brush with dimples that could stop anyone in their tracks.

Addison Brush is 12 weeks old. Her addition to the world has completed her family. She is always full of smiles and check out those dimples.

Hugh Charles Howard is a little cowboy who voters loved, taking 5 per cent of the vote.

Hugh Charles Howard is 18 months old. This little cowboy is Daddy's little helper and he always has a smile on his face.

Rounding off the top votes was little boatie Harley Miller, who looks as comfortable out on the sea as he does in front of the camera.

Harley Miller is 13 months old, and the photo says it all!

And remember, it's a bit of fun and every single baby is a winner already.