WINNER: Cody takes out top two student awards

WELL DONE: Award recipients (back from left) Max Nosworthy , Fred Dray , Cody Stevens, Sebastian Heatley , (front from left) Jonathan Naranjo , principal Don McDermid, Taylor Koolman , Jack Handley and Kimba-Lee Simmonds . Proserpine State High School

TAKING out both Senior Dux and Student of the Year, Cody Stevens has done what very few Proserpine State High School students have managed to achieve in the past.

The Year 12 student nabbed the two awards following a year of dedication to his study, as well as being active and inclusive member of the student cohort.

The 17-year-old topped four out of his six classes, which included biology, physics, chemistry, maths B, maths C and English.

Winning the accolades at Proserpine State High School's awards night, held on Wednesday, Cody said his achievements came as a surprise.

"I wasn't expecting to win Student of the Year so I thought it was crazy that I'd been awarded both,” he said.

"It's a big achievement but I've worked hard for it.

"There's been lots of late nights and busy weekends of study.”

Senior Dux and Student of the Year Cody Stevens. Proserpine State High School

The aspiring doctor has applied to study a Bachelor of Medicine at university next year, with James Cook University at the top of his list.

Starting at Proserpine High in Year 8, Cody has applied himself throughout his secondary education, building a calibre of experiences and achievements, including winning an academic award each year.

Cody also completed work experience at Mackay Mater Misericordiae Hospital, as well as volunteering with Endeavour Foundation as a support worker helping people living with a disability.

Excited for what's to come, Cody said he'd always remember his time at Proserpine High with a smile.

"I've loved the community spirit here and being able to be friends with everyone in you year level,” he said.

"The teachers have been great as well and a huge help along the way.”

AWARD WINNERS:

Special Awards

Year 7 Innovative Learner Award: Holly Perrin

Year 8 Encouragement Award: Rachael Buckley

Year 9 Citizenship Award: Layla Linneweber

Year 10 St Vincent de Paul Scholarships: Cody Petterson and Helena Stewart

Year 10 James Cook University Academic Encouragement Awards: Grace Male and Jack Dwyer

Year 10 James Cook Uni Academic Encouragement Award winners Grace Male and Jack Dwyer. Proserpine State High School

Year 10 Client Greenhill Spirit Award: Kasey Yule

Year 11 Agnes Pini Award: Sarah Milne

Year 11 Emerging Potential Award: Crystal Glisson

Year 11 Whitsunday Zonta Club Bursary: Bella Taylor

Year 12 Cindy Seawright Memorial Award: Sebastian Heatley

Year 12 School-based Apprentice/Trainee of the Year: Maggie Read

Year 11 Emerging Potential Award winner Crystal Glisson. Proserpine State High School

Cultural and Youth Activies Special Awards

Junior Secondary Instrumental Music Award: Tegan Hanks

Instrumental Music Award: Lily Arena

Public Speaking Award: Taylor Koolman

Cultural Award: Jonathan Naranjo

Leadership Awards

Year 9 Junior Secondary Leaderships Teamwork Award: Mac Rogers

Year 10 ADF Long Tan Leadership and Teamwork Award: Libby Cornish

Year 11 Leadership Teamwork Award: Imogen Tulk

Year 12 ADF Long Tan Leaderships and Teamwork Award: Jack Handley

Citizenship Award: Fred Dray

Year 9 Citizenship Award winner Layla Linneweber. Proserpine State High School

Sporting Special Awards

Sportsboy Award: Flynn Squires

Sportsgirl Award: Matilda Dennison

Sportsman Award: Max Nosworthy

Sportswoman Award: Bronte Templeton

Sportsperson of the Year: Grady Turner

Awards of Excellence

Junior Secondary All Rounder Award: Kimba-Lee Simmonds

Hamilton Island Extraordinary Achievement Award: Jacqueline Watts

Peter Maywald Quiet Achiever Award: Max Nosworthy

Dawson Medal: Taylor Koolman

Caltex Best All-Rounder: Jack Handley

Senior Dux: Cody Stevens

Student of the Year: Cody Stevens