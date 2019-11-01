WINNER: Cody takes out top two student awards
TAKING out both Senior Dux and Student of the Year, Cody Stevens has done what very few Proserpine State High School students have managed to achieve in the past.
The Year 12 student nabbed the two awards following a year of dedication to his study, as well as being active and inclusive member of the student cohort.
The 17-year-old topped four out of his six classes, which included biology, physics, chemistry, maths B, maths C and English.
Winning the accolades at Proserpine State High School's awards night, held on Wednesday, Cody said his achievements came as a surprise.
"I wasn't expecting to win Student of the Year so I thought it was crazy that I'd been awarded both,” he said.
"It's a big achievement but I've worked hard for it.
"There's been lots of late nights and busy weekends of study.”
The aspiring doctor has applied to study a Bachelor of Medicine at university next year, with James Cook University at the top of his list.
Starting at Proserpine High in Year 8, Cody has applied himself throughout his secondary education, building a calibre of experiences and achievements, including winning an academic award each year.
Cody also completed work experience at Mackay Mater Misericordiae Hospital, as well as volunteering with Endeavour Foundation as a support worker helping people living with a disability.
Excited for what's to come, Cody said he'd always remember his time at Proserpine High with a smile.
"I've loved the community spirit here and being able to be friends with everyone in you year level,” he said.
"The teachers have been great as well and a huge help along the way.”
AWARD WINNERS:
Special Awards
Year 7 Innovative Learner Award: Holly Perrin
Year 8 Encouragement Award: Rachael Buckley
Year 9 Citizenship Award: Layla Linneweber
Year 10 St Vincent de Paul Scholarships: Cody Petterson and Helena Stewart
Year 10 James Cook University Academic Encouragement Awards: Grace Male and Jack Dwyer
Year 10 Client Greenhill Spirit Award: Kasey Yule
Year 11 Agnes Pini Award: Sarah Milne
Year 11 Emerging Potential Award: Crystal Glisson
Year 11 Whitsunday Zonta Club Bursary: Bella Taylor
Year 12 Cindy Seawright Memorial Award: Sebastian Heatley
Year 12 School-based Apprentice/Trainee of the Year: Maggie Read
Cultural and Youth Activies Special Awards
Junior Secondary Instrumental Music Award: Tegan Hanks
Instrumental Music Award: Lily Arena
Public Speaking Award: Taylor Koolman
Cultural Award: Jonathan Naranjo
Leadership Awards
Year 9 Junior Secondary Leaderships Teamwork Award: Mac Rogers
Year 10 ADF Long Tan Leadership and Teamwork Award: Libby Cornish
Year 11 Leadership Teamwork Award: Imogen Tulk
Year 12 ADF Long Tan Leaderships and Teamwork Award: Jack Handley
Citizenship Award: Fred Dray
Sporting Special Awards
Sportsboy Award: Flynn Squires
Sportsgirl Award: Matilda Dennison
Sportsman Award: Max Nosworthy
Sportswoman Award: Bronte Templeton
Sportsperson of the Year: Grady Turner
Awards of Excellence
Junior Secondary All Rounder Award: Kimba-Lee Simmonds
Hamilton Island Extraordinary Achievement Award: Jacqueline Watts
Peter Maywald Quiet Achiever Award: Max Nosworthy
Dawson Medal: Taylor Koolman
Caltex Best All-Rounder: Jack Handley
Senior Dux: Cody Stevens
Student of the Year: Cody Stevens