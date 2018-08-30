WINNER: Here's where to find southeast's best brekky

BEST BREAKFAST: Urban Paddock's Caleb McKinnon and Melissa Harms were shocked with their huge accolade.

BEST BREAKFAST: Urban Paddock's Caleb McKinnon and Melissa Harms were shocked with their huge accolade. Michael Doyle

A DALBY restaurant has punched above its weight, to claim the title of the region's best breakfast.

Urban Paddock was a finalist in two categories at the Queensland and Northern Territory Savour Australia Restaurant and Catering Hostplus Awards.

The restaurant, which has operated for 18 months, was award the best breakfast restaurant in Brisbane and Darling Downs at a ceremony on Monday night.

Owner Melissa Harms said she was not aware her restaurant was nominated until she received an email inviting her to the award ceremony in Brisbane.

The Dalby business owner said she was shocked and thrilled to beat more experienced metropolitan restaurants for the award.

"We have only been open for 18 months, so to be up against some of the restaurants in Brisbane which have been operating for years and years is very exciting," Mrs Harms said.

"We were emailed to tell us that we were a finalist in two categories, cafe dining and best breakfast.

"We went down to the dinner and were very shocked and ecstatic."

Mrs Harms was very quick to dismiss any credit, stating the staff she has acquired over the last 18 months have been the largest asset to the business.

She said each member had a special role, which helped her business win the regional award this week.

"Firstly, we have an amazing chef and he is behind all of the meals which come out of the kitchen," Mrs Harms said.

"The staff we have here are great and we are something a bit unique to come to."

Head chef Caleb McKinnon is not one to dwell on awards.

The man behind the dishes which brought Urban Paddock success was as shocked as anyone to win the award.

"It gives me a little bit of a boost, but, to be honest, this is just how I have always prepared food," Mr McKinnon said.

"I just prefer to cook and don't care too much for the accolades."

Mrs Harms said the business was not prepared to rest on their success, and said the staff were constantly looking for different ways to improve.

"We will have a new menu coming out soon for the spring-summer season, which we are working on now," she said

"We have a few quirky things we want to do in the future."