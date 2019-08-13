Winner of huge tender for council build revealed

Work is being done to relocate a sewer line on the Proserpine site that will be used for the new Whitsunday Regional Council administration building.

THE winning tender for construction of the new Whitsunday Regional Council administration building in Proserpine has been announced at Tuesday's council meeting in Collinsville.

Brisbane-based building company Hutchinson Builders has been awarded the $8.9 million contract.

Work is expected to commence in October.

Whitsunday Regional Council director of major projects Tim Rose said a number of factors were taken into consideration when deciding who the tender would be awarded to.

"There's a whole range of criteria; the type of construction background they've got, who they nominate as their project manager, how they present their safety, can they meet the timing constraints," he said.

Another key decider, was how many local contractors they nominate to assist with the build.

"The more local contractors there are, the more you're awarded in the scoring mechanism," Mr Rose said.

The single-storey building will accommodate 127 staff and also house a local disaster centre and climate change hub.

It will replace the administration centre badly damaged by Tropical Cyclone Debbie almost two-and-half-years ago and demolished in late 2018.

Mayor Andrew Willcox is looking forward to the project progressing. "I'm very keen to see this project started," he said. In the meantime, work has started to relocate a sewer line on land where the new administration building will be.

Council workers began the sewer relocation work on the Main St site late last week, with work expected to take another three weeks.

Cr Willcox said the sewer line was one of the main lines for Proserpine and needed to be moved in case any repair work needed to be done on it in the future.

The region's southern council staff have been spread across various temporary locations between Cannonvale and Proserpine since the old administration centre has been out of action.

Once construction is complete, all southern office staff will move into the new building in Proserpine.