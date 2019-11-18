WINNER: Whitsunday model claims exclusive crown

A WHITSUNDAY model has taken out the crown at one of the world's most exclusive modelling competitions.

Lara Zafir, who grew up in the Whitsundays, was named Miss Swimsuit USA on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old placed third runner-up in last year's competition and this only made her more determined to do even better this year at the glamorous event, held in Mexico.

Husband Anton Zafir said he could not be more proud of his wife, who was "disciplined and focused” leading into the competition.

The pair married in June this year.

"I am very proud of her achievement,” Mr Zafir said.

"She's been working for at least the past three to four months picking up her training and making sure she eats well and doing everything necessary to compete at this high level.

"When she sets her mind to something, she is very determined and she definitely put in the work required, getting up early to go on runs and going to the gym after work.

"I can't wait to see her on Wednesday when she gets home.”

Mr Zafir said Lara, who works as a veterinary assistant, was "elated” with the win, which will see her go back again next year as the reigning title holder to present the crown to the next winner.

"She hasn't really had time to process it yet and the career opportunities it will give her. She's just living in the moment and enjoying it.

"She's pretty exhausted and looking forward to getting home. Following the grand final on Saturday night (November 16), she had an all-day winner's shoot on Sunday.

"We'd like to thank the businesses who helped her out and allowed her to get to the event, including Whitsunday Tattooing Airlie Beach, Court and Spark Boutique, Adam and Eve Hair and The Beauty Room Airlie Beach.”

Mrs Zafir was up against 70 women from all over the world in the week-long competition, having to impress no fewer than 50 judges.

Lara was joined by another Whitsundays resident, Clare Nixon, at the event, which attracts 20,000 women from around the globe, who enter various modelling competitions and beauty pageants in the hopes of scoring a spot.

It was the first time Miss Nixon had competed in the event and she was placed in the top 30, also winning a Bikini Destination Award, meaning she will go on an all-expenses-paid shoot to exotic locations in the coming year for EDGEtv.