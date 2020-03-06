WINNER: Whitsundays’ best coffee as voted by you

FROG FUELLED: Jorges Montes, Kate Sligar and owner Naomi McKinnon from Cannonvale's Fat Frog Cafe were overjoyed to be voted the Whitsunday Times favourite coffee in our reader poll.

WHITSUNDAY coffee lovers have spoken and a favourite Cannonvale cafe has been crowned the region’s best brew.

Fat Frog Cafe at Cannonvale Beach has been named the Whitsundays’ best coffee in the Whitsunday Times’ online poll.

Opened in May 2013, owner Naomi McKinnon said the secret to success for good coffee was simple – great ingredients, great baristas and a great vibe.

“From day one, we set out to make the coffee as consistently as good as we can,” she said.

Fat Frog Cafe's Kate Sligar creating a coffee.

“Every single time we make a coffee, there’s no shortcuts taken, every barista delivers the same product. There’s no star barista and I think people love that.

“The majority of my staff have been with the cafe for two to three years and it’s just a great family, and that likely translates to the coffee as well.”

A popular haunt with tourists, Ms McKinnon said from the start she always set out to make the cafe a favourite with residents.

She said the goal was to make it a very “homey and comfortable” location for locals to meet.

“Along the way we’ve been blessed to have picked up some tourists, but it’s the locals who keep returning, which really make it worth it,” she said.

“We get to know the regulars and their orders – half the time when they get to the counter we’re almost done making their coffee.

“Our guys really care about their product and their customers, it’s not a job to them, it’s something they love doing.”

Fat Frog Cafe uses Campos brand coffee, a company which Ms McKinnon says has been a wealth of support and knowledge.

She said four times a year the Campos team visits the cafe to help train the crew.

“I truly love my Fat Frog family, it was always on my bucket list to develop a cafe and I’m so happy that the Whitsundays loves us as much as we love them.”

Stay tuned for the next instalment of the Whitsunday Times’ best of series, with a call set to be issued on Facebook on Monday asking you to name your favourite teacher.