Winner winner, chickens and a rooster for dinner

HUNGRY: A 3.5 metre scrub python feasted on three chickens and a rooster in Flametree.

A ROOSTER and three chickens have perished, after a greedy scrub python targeted them for its' dinner.

A Flametree resident got quite a shock, when she went out to feed her beloved chooks, and found the 3.5 metre python curled up in the pen, sporting four chicken-sized bulges.

Snake Catcher Neil Cutten was called to the property to retrieve the snake.

"It was much too large for her liking,” he said.

Mr Cutten said the cage where the chickens were housed was very well protected, but a large monitor lizard had dug underneath the foundations a few days prior, leaving a grapefruit sized hole just big enough for the python to slither into.

Mr Cutten said snakes were quite vulnerable to harm after a big feed.

"They'll eat something and curl up wherever they are and sit there for 3 or 4 days until they digest their meal.

"They've got a very large weight in their stomach, so can only move slowly which leaves them susceptible to predation.

"Kookaburras will attack them because they see them as a threat,” he said.

Mr Cutten said on Monday he was looking after three snakes who had all eaten big meals and needed some to time digest their food in safety before he released them.

"I went out the other day and removed a small brown tree snake from a budgie cage- the snake had slithered into the cage and eaten the poor budgie and then couldn't get out of the cage.

"I've also got a carpet python that ate a bandicoot. It's only 2 metres long, so it's quite a large bulge in it's stomach.”

Mr Cutten said he received calls daily around this time of year, as snakes came out to hunt and mate in the warmer weather.

"Things usually start to quieten down around the end of December,” he said.

If a snake visits your home, don't try to remove it yourself, as this is when bites can occur. It's best to call in a professional.