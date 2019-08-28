WINNERS: Sea Eagles take out top spots

WINNERS: Whitsunday Sea Eagles Under 14 player Jacob Dewis and Under 17 player Lachlan Draper with their Best and Fairest awards.

Australian Rules: THE young talent at the Whitsunday Sea Eagles have dominated this footy season, with two players coming out on top.

Under 14 player Jacob Dewis and Under 17 player Lachlan Draper were named best and fairest in the league for the age group at the recent AFL Mackay Junior League Medal Presentations.

Dewis's win was made even more remarkable as the awarded Under 14 Leigh Sharrock Best and Fairest Medal is named after Whitsunday Sea Eagle life member and club sponsor Leigh Sharrock.

Sharrock said the medal had been awarded to some big names in the past and had often been a sign of great things to come.

"It is quite a prestigious medal to win, as David Armitage won the medal around 15 years ago and went on to play more than 150 games for St Kilda,” Sharrock said.

"It's a stepping stone for young players to move on through to a career in AFL.”

Playing up a grade in the U17's on occasion, as well as his normal U14 games, Dewis said this had been his best season of footy playing so far.

"This year I've gone harder for the ball and been more involved in the game,” he said.

"Whenever I've had a bad game, I've just tried to turn it around and just keep going.

"I love the game and love how it works and how you always have to be aware of your surroundings.”

Teenage talent Draper, who also played up an age grade, in the Open's, said his win this year was a result of seasons past.

"I came in second for Best and Fairest two years ago and fifth last year, so this has been a few years in the making,” Draper said.

"The support at the club and all the coaches I've had, have really made a difference to my footy - they've always encouraged me, putting me in different positions and helping me get to the next level.”

Local talent further stood out at the awards night in the U14's with Tate Jackson coming second and Adam Raymant coming fourth in goal kicking with 52 goals and 31 gaols respectively for the regular season.